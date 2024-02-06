Today’s deals: $4 smart plugs, $189 AirPods Pro 2, $50 Super Mario Bros Wonder, Instant Pot sale, more

From Nooie smart plugs on sale for $4.25 each to the hottest new Instant Pots, there are so many fantastic deals available today. Apple’s AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C are back down to $189.99, and you can get Super Mario Bros Wonder for just $50 instead of $60. It’s the best new Nintendo Switch game since Tears of the Kingdom!

🚨LAUNCH ALERT: Save up to $750 on a Galaxy S24 series phone with Samsung’s latest deals!

This roundup has all of our favorite deals of the day on Tuesday, February 6.

See Pricing See Pricing See Pricing See Pricing

Top Deals of the Day

Our favorite products with deep discounts

In addition to all the great deals above, check out BGR’s extensive guides to find the best deals on Apple devices, laptops, Ring Video Doorbells, gift cards, and much more.

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon