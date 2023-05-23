Today’s deals: $3.75 smart plugs, $17.50 Blink Mini cam, Sony headphones, Samsung monitors, more

Tuesday’s top tech deals include some of the biggest discounts we’ve seen in a long time. KMC smart plugs with Alexa and Google Assistant are on sale for just $3.75 each. The Blink Mini home security camera is down to $17.50, which is a huge 50% discount. Sony wireless headphones and Samsung PC monitors are on sale. Plus, check out Amazon’s Apple Watch Series 8 sale to save on Apple’s latest and greatest smartwatch.
There’s also a big BLUETTI spring 2023 sale with discounts of up to $1,600 off home battery backups, solar generators, solar panels, and more.
Here, we’ve rounded up all of our favorite deals of the day on Tuesday, May 23.
BLUETTI Spring 2023 Sale: Our favorite deals
- The BLUETTI Expandable Power Station AC300 + B300 battery module bundle with 12,288Wh of power has a $400 discount. This generator will power your whole house for days!
- Get the BLUETTI EB3A Portable Power Station on sale for $239, or save $300 on the BLUETTI AC200MAX
- BLUETTI’s site has discounts of up to $1,600 on top-of-the-line backup battery systems for your home
Today’s best tech deals
- Best-selling KMC WiFi smart plugs with Alexa and Google Assistant are down to $3.75 each
- The Blink Mini is 50% off ($17.50) with coupon code BLINK
- The same coupon code slashes the Blink Video Doorbell to $30 instead of $60
- Best Google Pixel 7a deal: Save $50 and get a $50 Best Buy gift card
- Want to save even more? Get the Google Pixel 6a for just $329.99
- Amazon’s Fire TV Stick 4K Max is on sale at a new all-time low price of $24.99 (coupon code UP4KMAX, see BGR’s earlier coverage for details on who is eligible)
- Every other Fire TV Stick model is also on sale
- Get Sony WH-1000XM5 ANC headphones for just $348, a $52 discount
- Shop the full sale to see other Sony headphones models with discounts
- AirPods Pro 2 are back down to $199.99, Amazon’s lowest price of the year
- Renewed Premium AirPods Pro are $162 and entry-level AirPods are $99
- Check out BGR’s guide on the best AirPods deals for more sales
- The Apple Watch Series 8 is on sale for $329, which is within $6 of the lowest price ever
- Visit BGR’s guide on the best Apple Watch deals for more
- Samsung PC monitors are on sale with discounts of up to 41% off
- Apple AirTag tracker 4-packs are down to $89, which is an all-time low of $22.25 each
- Or, get individual AirTags for $27.26 each
- Popular Sengled Alexa smart light bulbs are only $4.20 apiece when you buy a 4-pack
- Score a renewed Dell Chromebook 3120 for just $40
- Want more power? The $290 Acer Chromebook Spin 311 is down to $239
- The iPad 10 is down to $399 (all-time low price), and the iPad 9 is only $269.99
- ONE-DAY SALES: Above-ground pools & pool accessories, Greenworks electric power tools, deck & patio boxes, and Target’s best daily deals
$30 in Amazon credit
- Score a $15 Amazon credit when you spend $60+ on household essentials from popular brands like Bounty, Swiffer, Charmin, Tide, Downy, Pampers, and more
- There’s also a second sale just like that one, and it includes more than 500 different household essentials — just use the coupon code MAYSTOCKUP at checkout
- You can find more offers like these in BGR’s guide on Amazon gift card deals
Check out more of today’s top deals right here: