Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
TRENDING:
No Caller ID iOS 17 Google Bard Where to watch Yellowstone iPhone 12 Pro Max vs iPhone 13 Pro Max Amazon Gift Card Deals Free Streaming Apps New on Netflix Lost Snap Streak

If you buy through a BGR link, we may earn an affiliate commission, helping support our expert product labs.

Home Deals News

Today’s deals: $3.75 smart plugs, $17.50 Blink Mini cam, Sony headphones, Samsung monitors, more

By
Published May 23rd, 2023 9:45AM EDT
BGR Deals Of The Day 2023 Tuesday
Image: Maren Estrade for BGR

Tuesday’s top tech deals include some of the biggest discounts we’ve seen in a long time. KMC smart plugs with Alexa and Google Assistant are on sale for just $3.75 each. The Blink Mini home security camera is down to $17.50, which is a huge 50% discount. Sony wireless headphones and Samsung PC monitors are on sale. Plus, check out Amazon’s Apple Watch Series 8 sale to save on Apple’s latest and greatest smartwatch.

There’s also a big BLUETTI spring 2023 sale with discounts of up to $1,600 off home battery backups, solar generators, solar panels, and more.

Here, we’ve rounded up all of our favorite deals of the day on Tuesday, May 23.

Amazon Logo See Pricing
Amazon Logo See Pricing
Amazon Logo See Pricing
Amazon Logo See Pricing

BLUETTI Spring 2023 Sale: Our favorite deals

Today’s best tech deals

$30 in Amazon credit

Check out more of today’s top deals right here:

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Don't Miss: Amazon Prime Day 2023: Everything you need to know in the lead-up to the day

This article talks about:

Maren Estrada Deals Editor

Maren Estrada has been the Editor of BGR Deals since it launched in 2013. She has more than 20 years of experience testing more than 1,500 products, and reviewing a wide range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, smart home products, computers, and home appliances.

Previously, she was a leading consultant specializing in copywriting, product development, and new product launches.

Maren Estrada's latest stories

More of Today's Deals