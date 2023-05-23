Apple Watch Series 8 is back down to $329 for Memorial Day

With less than a week to go until Memorial Day 2023 arrives, the Apple Watch Series 8 is back on sale with a huge $70 discount. That discount will save you as much as 18% off the price of Apple’s most popular smartwatch.

Prices start at just $329 for the Apple Watch Series 8 GPS model with a 41mm display, and plenty of other SKUs have the same $70 discount. This is the cheapest version of the Series 8 smartwatch, and it normally starts at $399. Also of note, the current Memorial Day deal drops the price to within $6 of the lowest price ever, which we saw for just a few days during an Apple Watch sale last month. Needless to say, this is still a phenomenal deal, and it’s probably the best price we’ll see until Prime Day 2023 this summer.

The Apple Watch Series 8 is the model that I personally use. To be frank, I have tested dozens of other smartwatch models and I wouldn’t consider using any of them instead of the Series 8. The only one that really even piques my interest is the Apple Watch Ultra, which is a fantastic upgrade from the Series 8. But it’s also massive, and it’s way too big for my wrist.

If you’re interested in the Apple Watch Ultra, however, you should know that it’s on sale right now starting at $729.99, which is $70 off the retail price.

As for the Series 8 model, it appeals to a much wider range of users. It also comes in two sizes that look great on just about any wrist size. You can read BGR’s in-depth Apple Watch Series 8 review to learn all about what makes this model so impressive.

One of my favorite features is the enhanced sleep tracking that’s bolstered by Apple’s new temperature sensor. I have issues falling asleep and staying asleep, so it’s great to get some insights into which sleep aids work best when I try new ones.

There are plenty of other great features on the Apple Watch Series 8, of course. It’s not Apple’s biggest update ever, but it definitely refines much of what made the Series 7 model so impressive.

Here’s a quick breakdown of the biggest changes from the Series 7 to the Series 8 model:

Apple Watch Series 7 Apple Watch Series 8 Apple S7 chipset Apple S8 chipset (same CPU as S7) Previous-gen gyroscope & accelerometer Upgraded gyroscope and accelerometer — New wrist temperature sensor — Crash Detection — Period tracking with ovulation estimates Optional Titanium case finish Aluminum and Stainless Steel only

As you can see, there are definitely some nice new additions. And if you want to get one for yourself, Amazon’s Memorial Day Apple Watch Series 8 sale is the perfect opportunity.

Just like I stated earlier, prices start at just $329 right now and several different colorways are on sale. That sum gets you the 41mm GPS model, plus the 45mm GPS model is on sale for $359 instead of $429.

Or, if you want cellular connectivity in addition to GPS, prices start at $429 instead of $499 for the 41mm Cellular + GPS Apple Watch Series 8. The 45mm version is also $70 off at $459.

I’ll note that all of these deals are on the aluminum version of the Apple Watch Series 8. If you want to upgrade to stainless steel, you’re much better off going with the huge Apple Watch Series 7 sale Amazon is running right now. You can save up to $350 off the Series 7 in brand-new condition.