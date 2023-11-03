Click to Skip Ad
If you buy through a BGR link, we may earn an affiliate commission, helping support our expert product labs.

Today’s deals: $299 Apple Watch S8, $189 USB-C AirPods Pro 2, $299 Dreo Chefmaker, Blink cameras, more

By
Published Nov 3rd, 2023 9:42AM EDT
BGR Deals Of The Day 2023 Friday
Image: Maren Estrade for BGR

Now that Black Friday is exactly three weeks away, so many awesome early Black Friday deals just launched. You can save $100 on the Apple Watch Series 8, or get Apple’s new USB-C AirPods Pro 2 at an all-time low of $189.99. Plus, don’t miss the Dreo Chefmaker that totally blew my mind while it’s down to just $299.

Also, Apple fans should be aware that the new M3 MacBook Pro lineup is $100 off for Plus and Total members who pre-order from Best Buy!

Keep reading to see all of our favorite daily deals on Friday, November 3.

Today’s top tech deals

More of our favorite sales

On top of all the great deals above, check out BGR’s extensive guides to find the best deals on Apple devices, laptops, Ring Video Doorbells, Fire TV Sticks, and much more.

Maren Estrada Deals Editor

Maren Estrada has been the Editor of BGR Deals since it launched in 2013. She has more than 20 years of experience testing more than 1,500 products, and reviewing a wide range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, smart home products, computers, and home appliances.

Previously, she was a leading consultant specializing in copywriting, product development, and new product launches.

