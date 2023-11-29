Today’s deals: $23 Echo Dot bundle, $329 Apple Watch Series 9, 50% off Fire Sticks, Philips Hue sale, more

‘Tis the season to save big on all the hottest tech gadgets out there. That includes all-time low prices on Echo Dot, Apple Watch Series 9, Philips Hue smart bulbs, Fire TV Sticks, and more. Plus, there are two particularly good sales you need to shop right now:
- 100+ Black Friday deals that Amazon forgot to end
- Samsung Cyber Week sale has the best prices of the season
Once you’re done with that, check out this roundup of our favorite daily deals on Wednesday, November 29.
Top Deals of the Day
- FEATURED SALE: Get a free Echo Pop and a free Amazon Smart Plug with a special Amazon offer on pre-lit Christmas trees!
- Get a free LED smart light bulb when you buy discounted Echo smart speakers starting at $17.99
- Our favorite deal is the Echo Dot with a free smart bulb for just $22.99!
- iRobot’s newest Roomba robot vacuums are down to the lowest prices of the season
- 🍎 APPLE DEALS 🍎
- Apple Watch SE 2nd-Gen dropped to $179 (all-time low)
- Apple Watch Series 9 is just $329.99 (all-time low)
- Apple AirTag 4-packs are $79.99, down from $99
- AirPods 2nd-Gen are down to $99 at Amazon and Walmart
- M1 MacBook Air is on sale for $749.99 (all-time low)
- M2 MacBook Air 15-inch is only $1,199
- M3 MacBook Pro is down to $1,449 (all-time low)
- M3 Pro MacBook Pro 16-inch is $2,299 (all-time low)
- Apple’s M2 Mac mini dropped to $499 on sale
- AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C are $15 off
- See more in our guide on the best Cyber Monday Apple deals
- 🚀 MORE FEATURED DEALS 🚀
- A best-selling Philips Hue A19 color smart bulb bundle is 38% off at $79.99
- Meta Quest 2 VR headset is down to $249, an all-time low — plus, get a $50 digital credit with the code META50
- The Shark IW3511 Detect Pro cordless stick vacuum empties itself, and it’s down to the best price ever
- Buy a Nintendo Switch OLED console and get Super Smash Bros bundled for free
- This PlayStation 5 deal gets you a top game for free with your console (choose between Spider-Man 2 and Call of Duty MWIII)
- Bose speakers start at $99, and Bose headphones are up to 40% off
- Check out all these crazy Dyson deals on vacuums and air purifiers
- Fire TV Stick deals start at $19.99 — save up to 50% on the Fire TV Stick 4K
- Save big on Fitbit smartwatches and fitness bands
- Canon printers are on sale at blowout prices
Our favorite sales
In addition to all the great deals above, check out BGR’s extensive guides to find the best deals on Apple devices, laptops, Ring Video Doorbells, gift cards, and much more.
- Best AirPods deals
- Best Apple deals
- Amazon gift card deals
- Best Fire TV Stick deals
- Best Apple Watch deals
- Best Echo Dot deals
- Apple deals under $100
- Best laptop deals
- Best Ring Video Doorbell deals