Today’s deals: $22 Apple AirTags, $40 Dell Chromebook, LG OLED TVs, SanDisk & WD storage, more

Thursday’s top tech deals cover some of the best sales we’ve seen in a long time. Apple AirTags are on sale at the lowest price of 2023. You can also get a renewed Dell Chromebook for only $40. LG OLED TVs and digital storage from SanDisk and WD are on sale. Plus, we’ve rounded up the top 10 best Gaming Week sales on Amazon.
In addition to those great deals, the BLUETTI spring 2023 sale has discounts of up to $1,600 off solar panels, home battery backups, solar generators, and more.
Here are all of our favorite deals of the day on Thursday, May 25.
Featured product launch: Dreo ChefMaker Combi Fryer
You’re running out of time to get the mind-blowing new ChefMaker Combi Fryer at a deep early bird discount. This might just be the most impressive cooking device we’ve ever tested.
Read our coverage here, and then hurry up and preorder one before the early bird discount is gone.
BLUETTI Spring 2023 Sale: Our favorite deals
- BLUETTI’s site has discounts of up to $1,600 on top-of-the-line backup battery systems for your home
- The BLUETTI Expandable Power Station AC300 + B300 battery module bundle with 12,288Wh of power has a $400 discount. This generator will power your whole house for days!
- Get the BLUETTI EB3A Portable Power Station on sale for $239, or save $300 on the BLUETTI AC200MAX
Today’s best tech deals
- Apple AirTag tracker 4-packs are down to $87, which is just $21.75 per AirTag
- Or, get individual AirTags for $27.99 each
- Stunning new LG OLED 4K smart TVs are up to 13% off
- Score a renewed Dell Chromebook 3120 for just $40
- Need more power? The $290 Acer Chromebook Spin 311 is on sale for $239
- Don’t miss the top 10 best Gaming Week 2023 sales on Amazon
- AirPods Pro 2 are on sale today for $199.99, downfrom$249
- Renewed Premium AirPods Pro are $162 and entry-level AirPods are $99
- Check out BGR’s guide on the best AirPods deals for more sales
- Popular Sengled Alexa smart light bulbs are only $4.20 apiece when you buy a 4-pack
- Amazon’s Fire TV Stick 4K Max is on sale at a new all-time low price of $24.99 (coupon code UP4KMAX, see BGR’s earlier coverage for details on who is eligible)
- Every other Fire TV Stick model is also on sale starting at $19.99
- Colgate Hum electric toothbrushes are on sale for one day only
- Best-selling KMC WiFi smart plugs with Alexa and Google Assistant are down to $3.75 each
- The Blink Mini is 50% off ($17.50) with coupon code BLINK
- The same coupon code slashes the Blink Video Doorbell to $30 instead of $60
- Best Google Pixel 7a deal: Save $50 and get a $50 Best Buy gift card
- Want to save even more? Get the Google Pixel 6a for just $329.99
- Get Sony WH-1000XM5 ANC headphones for just $348, a $52 discount
- Shop the full sale to see other Sony headphones models with discounts
- The Apple Watch Series 8 is on sale for $329, which is within $6 of the lowest price ever
- Visit BGR’s guide on the best Apple Watch deals for more
- Dyson deals on Amazon slash up to 25% off the Dyson Pure Cool fan and Dyson Ball Animal vacuum
You can get $30 back in Amazon credit
- You can get a $15 Amazon credit when you spend $60+ on household essentials from popular brands like Bounty, Swiffer, Charmin, Tide, Downy, Pampers, and more
- Plus, there’s a second sale just like that one, and it includes more than 500 different household essentials — be sure to use the coupon code MAYSTOCKUP at checkout
- You can find more offers like these in BGR’s guide on Amazon gift card deals
Check out more of today’s top deals right here: