Today’s deals: $20 Amazon credit, LG OLED TVs, Shark vacuums, $99 AirPods, Galaxy S24 deals, more

There are some seriously impressive daily deals to be had right now. For one thing, you can get a $20 Amazon credit just for buying household essentials that you need anyway. Top-sellers like LG OLED TVs, Shark vacuums, and Apple AirPods are discounted right now. Plus, you have one more day to take advantage of Samsung’s Galaxy S24 preorder deals:
🚨LAST CHANCE: Save up to $980 on a Galaxy S24 series phone with Samsung’s crazy preorder offers.
Keep reading to see all of the top daily deals on Tuesday, January 30.
Top Deals of the Day
- FEATURED SALE: Spend $80+ on Bounty, Charmin, Tide, Cascade, Pampers, and more, and Amazon will give you a $20 bonus credit
- 🚨 Preorder a Galaxy S24 series AI phone and save up to $980!
- Save big on LG OLED TVs ahead of the Super Bowl
- Shark vacuum cleaners and robot vacuums are on sale with discounts of up to 46%
- 🍎 APPLE DEALS 🍎
- AirPods 2nd-Gen are down to $99 at Amazon and Walmart
- AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C are on sale for $189 (all-time low) at Amazon and Best Buy
- Apple Watch Series 9 is on sale for $329 — last chance to get one with pulse oximetry!
- Apple Watch Ultra 2 is $749 with the blood oxygen sensor
- Apple Watch SE is only $199 at Amazon and Best Buy
- M2 MacBook Air 15-inch is on sale for $999 at Best Buy (all-time low)
- M1 MacBook Air is back down to $749.99 (all-time low)
- Apple AirTag 4-packs are $84.99 instead of $99 at Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy
- M3 MacBook Pro is down to $1,399 (all-time low)
- iPad 9th-Gen is down to $249 instead of $329, or save even more on the 256GB model
- iPad 10th-Gen is $382.49
- See more in our guide on the best Apple deals
- 🚀 TRENDING SALES 🚀
- Super Mario Bros Wonder for the Nintendo Switch is down to the lowest price ever! Save 12% on Nintendo’s best new Switch game in years
- Samsung microSD cards are on sale starting at $10.99 for a 128GB Samsung Pro Plus microSDXC card
- The Meross smart garage door controller works with HomeKit (Siri), Alexa, Google Assistant, and SmartThings — get one on sale for $39.99 instead of $60
- TP-Link WiFi 6 mesh routers are on sale starting at just $79.99
- Samsung Galaxy Book3 laptops are up to 32% off right now
- The Bose TV Speaker soundbar is down to $229, or get the ultimate Bose Smart Ultra Soundbar for $799 instead of $899
- The awesome new GE Profile Smart Indoor Smoker with no exhaust smoke is down to a new all-time low price thanks to a 30% discount
- Get the Anker Solix F3800 home power system for $2,999 instead of $3,999 with coupon code ANKERF3800 — learn more in BGR’s best of CES 2024 roundup
- Bissell’s $140 Little Green Pet Deluxe is $120 on sale
- Pick up a Certified Refurbished Ring Video Doorbell Wired for just $48.99 before it sells out
- Brother printers are on sale starting at only $129.99 — the Brother HLL2395DW laser printer that I use personally is down to $189.99, which is an all-time low
- Get a $349 Google Nest Wifi mesh wireless system on sale for only $169
- Score a $15 Amazon credit when you spend $60+ on household essentials from Brawny, Energizer, Cotonelle, Clorox, Kleenex, and more
- Save a fortune with the AIRROBO Dog Hair Vacuum & Dog Grooming Kit and groom your pup at home
- This remote controlled eBook page-turner is shooting up the charts on Amazon — see what all the fuss is about while it’s down to just $29.99
Our favorite products with deep discounts
In addition to all the great deals above, check out BGR’s extensive guides to find the best deals on Apple devices, laptops, Ring Video Doorbells, gift cards, and much more.
- Best Apple deals
- Amazon gift card deals
- Best AirPods deals
- Best laptop deals
- Best Ring Video Doorbell deals
- Apple deals under $100
- Best Fire TV Stick deals
- Best Apple Watch deals
- Best Echo Dot deals