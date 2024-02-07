Today’s deals: $20 Amazon credit, $349 iPad 10, $90 robot vacuum, $167 Google Nest Wifi mesh system, more

We’ve got a great roundup of daily deals for our readers to check out on Wednesday. First and foremost, you can get a $20 Amazon credit just for buying pantry items you need anyway. The iPad 10th-Gen is down to an all-time low of $349, and we found a popular robot vacuum on sale for just $89.98.
🚨LAUNCH ALERT: Save up to $750 on a Galaxy S24 series phone with Samsung’s latest deals!
This roundup has all of our favorite deals of the day on Tuesday, February 6.
Top Deals of the Day
- FEATURED SALE: Spend $80+ on Bounty, Charmin, Tide, Cascade, Pampers, and more, and Amazon will give you a $20 bonus credit
- The popular OKP Life K2 robot vacuum is on sale for $89.98 instead of $278
- 🚨 Order a Galaxy S24 series AI phone and save up to $750 — Samsung even has exclusive Galaxy S24 Ultra colors you can’t get anywhere else!
- Get a $349 Google Nest Wifi mesh wireless system on sale for $167, which is more than half off
- 🍎 APPLE DEALS 🍎
- iPad 10th-Gen is $100 off at just $349 (all-time low)
- iPad 9th-Gen is down to $249 instead of $329, or save even more on the 256GB model
- Apple Watch Series 9 is on sale for $329 — last chance to get one with pulse oximetry!
- Apple Watch Ultra 2 is $737.99 with the blood oxygen sensor
- Apple Watch SE is only $199 at Amazon and Best Buy
- AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C are back down to $189.99 (all-time low) at Amazon and Best Buy
- AirPods 3 are $139.99 with a Lightning case (all-time low)
- AirPods 2nd-Gen are down to $89.99 at Amazon and Walmart
- M1 MacBook Air is back down to $749.99 (all-time low)
- M3 MacBook Pro is on sale for $1,399 (all-time low)
- Apple AirTag 4-packs are $79 instead of $99 at Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy
- AirTag 1-packs are $24 each, down from $29
- See more in our guide on the best Apple deals
- 🚀 TRENDING SALES 🚀
- Super Mario Bros Wonder for the Nintendo Switch is down to the lowest price ever — you can save $10 on Nintendo’s best new Switch game in years!
- Also, you can save $25 when you spend $250+ on your choice of more than 1,000 video games and accessories, including Super Mario Bros Wonder
- Dreo’s incredible ChefMaker is back on sale at a new all-time low of $254 — it’s like an air fryer from the future!
- Flexispot electric standing desk deals start at $159.99, or get a huge upgrade with the Flexispot ET-118W, which is on sale for $299.99 instead of $500
- There’s a big sale this week on Instant Pot cookers & accessories
- Dyson fans and heaters are up to 37% off
- Save big on LG OLED TVs and Sony smart TVs ahead of the Super Bowl
- This remote controlled eBook page-turner is shooting up the charts on Amazon — see what all the fuss is about while it’s down to just $29.99
- TP-Link Deco WiFi 6 mesh routers are on sale starting at just $79.99
- Also, you can score a TP-Link RE220 WiFi range extender with 56,000 5-star reviews for just $11.97
- Echo smart speaker deals start at $24.99 for the Echo Pop, and the Echo Dot 5th-Gen is down to $39.99 instead of $50
- Nooie smart plugs with Alexa and Google are on sale for $4.25 each when you pick up a 4-pack — that’s only $16.99 total, which is less than one plug from most brands
- The Bose TV Speaker soundbar is down to $229, or get the ultimate Bose Smart Ultra Soundbar for $799 instead of $899
- Super-popular Anker Soundcore A40 noise cancelling earbuds are on sale for just $59
- Blink home security cameras from Amazon are on sale starting at just $19.99, and every top model has a discount right now
- Save 36% on TurboTax Deluxe and make your taxes as quick and painless as possible
- Super Mario Bros Wonder for the Nintendo Switch is down to the lowest price ever — you can save $10 on Nintendo’s best new Switch game in years!
Our favorite products with deep discounts
In addition to all the great deals above, check out BGR’s extensive guides to find the best deals on Apple devices, laptops, Ring Video Doorbells, gift cards, and much more.
- Best Apple deals
- Amazon gift card deals
- Best Fire TV Stick deals
- Best Apple Watch deals
- Best AirPods deals
- Best Ring Video Doorbell deals
- Apple deals under $100
- Best laptop deals
- Best Echo Dot deals