Today’s deals: $195 AirPods Pro, $36 camera drone, $269 iPad, $16 Anker wireless charger, more

Wednesday’s top deals include some surprisingly deep discounts on our readers’ favorite tech gadgets. AirPods Pro 1st-Gen are on sale for $194.99, and the 10.2-inch iPad is $60 off at $269. The awesome Holyton HT25 camera drone that folds up as small as a smartphone is nearly 50% off at $35.99, and the best-selling Anker wireless charging stand is only $15.99 today. Plus, Apple AirPods are on sale for just $99, which is the lowest price of the year.
This roundup is packed full of the best daily deals we could find on Wednesday, February 22.
Today’s top tech deals
- Get the Holyton HT25 1080p foldable camera drone for just $35.99 instead of $70
- Original AirPods Pro are down to $194.99, or get AirPods Pro 2 on sale at 229.99
- AirPods 2 are back in stock for just $99
- Visit our guide on the best AirPods deals for discounts on other AirPods models
- Best-selling KMC smart plugs with Alexa and Google are down to just $4 each
- Get the Fire TV Stick 4K for only $24.99 if you use the coupon code UP4K23 at checkout
- Apple’s 10.2-inch iPad is down to $269 thanks to a big 18% discount
- Save up to $500 on the MacBook Pro (M1 Pro), or save $200 on the new M2 MacBook Pro (lowest price ever)
- The top-rated HP 3NU57UT 11.6-inch Chromebook is on sale for just $67.99 renewed
- Get the #1 best-selling Lenovo IdeaPad 3 15.6-inch laptop for $380, down from $959 — that’s 60% off!
- Check out more of the best laptop deals available right now
- Roomba robot vacuum deals today start a $189 for the Roomba 692 with strong suction and Alexa
- The best-selling Anker wireless charging stand is down to $15.99
- Score a free Echo Dot with the promo code FREEDOT22 when you buy the Insignia 24-inch Fire TV on sale for $89.99, or any of these other Fire TV models
- Make sure you read our guide for more Echo Dot deals
ONE DAY ONLY: Last but not least, we dug up some great deals that are available for one day only. Our favorites include deep discounts on Kodak photo printers & instant cameras, iPhone 14 accessories, Kindle Paperwhite eBook readers, and Target’s best daily deals.
