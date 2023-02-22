Apple AirPods are on sale for $99 right now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Apple’s AirPods earphones are the headphones market equivalent of the Apple Watch in the smartwatch market. There are plenty of other options, but nothing is as popular as Apple’s models. And if you own an iPhone, the deep integration makes it almost silly to consider anything else.

That’s especially true now, while AirPods are back in stock on Amazon for the first time in a month. What’s more, Amazon has AirPods on sale right now for just $99, matching the lowest price of the year. The only catch is that they sell out constantly, so there’s no telling how long this deal will be in stock.

But if you want to spend as little as possible, you'll want to check out Amazon's current sale on entry-level AirPods.

These are Apple’s second-generation AirPods, of course. Compared to the original entry-level model, they have the newer H1 chipset instead of Apple’s original W1 chip. They also feature slightly better battery life and Hey Siri support. And what’s more, they’re actually cheaper than the original AirPods. Apple’s first-gen model was $159, but second-generation AirPods are only $129.

That’s already a fair price for true wireless earbuds that sound great and have special integrations with iPhones and iPads. Right now, however, they’re on sale for just $99 at Amazon.

This sale matches the lowest price of 2023 so far. It’s also within $10 of the all-time low price.

As we noted earlier, there is one problem with this deal. Every time Amazon gets AirPods in stock, they sell out very quickly.

We wouldn’t be surprised to see AirPods sell out at some point today. If and when they do, there are some other AirPods deals to check out.

First, Apple’s best-selling AirPods Pro 2 are on sale for $229.99 today. Or, if you want to spend even less, you can pick up AirPods Pro for only $194.99. That’s an awesome value for the first-generation model, which has the same great sound quality as the upgraded version.

Last but certainly not least, AirPods Max are down to $479.99. That’s still a lot more than rival noise cancelling headphones from the likes of Bose and Sony, but it’s a $70 discount compared to the full retail price.

