Roomba robot vacuum deals start at $189 for Presidents’ Day

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

After all these years, iRobot’s Roomba brand is still heralded as the best of the best. Read our Roomba s9+ review or our Roomba j7+ review, and you’ll see what makes Roombas so special. They’re still quite pricey though, which is why Presidents’ Day Roomba robot vacuum deals are so great.

This week, prices start at just $189 for the popular Roomba 692 with powerful suction and Alexa support. Or, if you want a premium Roomba robot vacuum, you can save $230 on the Roomba i4+ EVO or save $350 on the Roomba S9+ and Braava m6 mop bundle.

Budget robot vacuum brands have been getting better and better lately. What’s more, they often go on sale with massive discounts. For example, the well-rated OKP Life K2 robot vacuum retails for $400. Right now, however, it’s on sale for just $89.99 thanks to a huge 78% discount.

That’s a fantastic deal, but many people out there would rather stick with what they know. And there’s no brand with as much notoriety as iRobot’s Roomba lineup of robot vacuums.

Roombas are ofter priced out of reach for many people, but Presidents’ Day 2023 brings an opportunity to save on some of the most popular Roomba models out there.

Prices start at just $189 for the Roomba 692 robot vacuum cleaner. This model isn’t the most feature-packed Roomba out there, but it’s much more powerful than entry-level models from lesser brands. It also works with Alexa, so you can start cleaning jobs with your voice.

iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum-Wi-Fi Connectivity, Personalized Cleaning Recommendations, Works… $299.99 $189.00 Save up to 37% Available on Amazon

If you’re looking for a big step up from the 692, there are two options for you right now.

First, the Roomba j7+ with AI and auto-empty is $100 off right now. This is the smartest Roomba that iRobot has ever made, thanks to AI features that help it navigate around obstacles and even pet messes.

Or, you can get the $650 Roomba i4+ EVO robot vacuum with auto-empty for $419, matching the lowest price ever. It doesn’t have AI like the j7+, but it’s a terrific upper mid-range model that’s on sale at a great price.

Finally, there’s a great deal on what we consider to be the best of the best from Roomba.

The Roomba s9+ is by far the most powerful Roomba vacuum ever made. It has the strongest suction you can get, and extra-wide rollers that are great for pet hair. It’s also quite expensive, of course, with a retail price of $999.

During this sale, you can get the Roomba s9+ on its own for $948, which is a $52 discount. Or, price up the Roomba s9+ and Braava Jet m6 bundle for $1,249, a savings of $350.