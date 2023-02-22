Jabra Elite 3 wireless earbuds are $59.99 with today’s 25% discount

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Earlier this morning we told you about a great AirPods sale that Apple’s earbuds to $99. That’s a terrific deal indeed, but not everyone likes the design of entry-level AirPods. If you don’t want to stick hard plastic tips in your ears, there’s an even better deal today on Jabra Elite 3 wireless earbuds.

Jabra Elite 3 are already a terrific budget-friendly option. And right now, they’re on sale for $59.99 instead of $80 thanks to a 25% discount. Of note, this deal is available from both Amazon and Best Buy.

There are so many different types of earphones on sale right now. And it probably goes without saying that Apple’s AirPods are the most popular models while they’re discounted.

You can currently find some of the best AirPods deals we’ve seen all year. That includes AirPods for $99, AirPods Pro for $195, and $70 off AirPods Max. Those are all great offers, but Apple is hardly the only game in town. And other top brands are offering even deeper discounts right now.

We’ve covered Jabra Elite 3 wireless earbuds several times in the past. We often have said that they’re among the best earbuds out there for budget-conscious shoppers.

With the Jabra Elite 3, you get impressive sound quality and great battery life. And unlike Apple’s entry-level AirPods, you also get rubber tips that isolate sound.

$80 is more than fair for these great earbuds. But right now, Jabra Elite 3 are on sale for $59.99 thanks to a 25% discount.

Jabra Elite 3 in Ear Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds – Noise Isolating True Wireless Buds with 4 Bui… $79.99 $59.99 Save up to 25% Available on Amazon

If you’re a fan of Jabra headphones but you’re looking for something a bit higher-end, there are two more great options for you.

First, we have the Jabra Elite 85t active noise cancelling wireless earbuds. They’re right on par with the likes of Apple’s AirPods Pro and ANC earbuds from other top brands. They’re also priced in the same ballpark, with an MSRP of $230. Right now, however, Jabra Elite 85t are 39% off at Amazon, so you’ll only pay $139.99.

Or, if you want to spend even less on wireless earbuds with noise cancelling, the Jabra Elite 7 Pro are on sale as well. They’re normally priced at $200, but a 25% discount drops them to $149.99 today.