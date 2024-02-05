Today’s deals: $19.75 Apple AirTags, $25 Amazon Echo Pop, TP-Link Wi-Fi 6 routers, TurboTax, more

New week, new deals! Apple’s $29 AirTag trackers are only $19.75 in a four-pack right now. The Amazon Echo Pop is on sale for $24.99, and other Echo speakers are discounted. You can also save on TP-Link Wi-Fi 6 mesh systems, TurboTax, and plenty more.

🚨LAUNCH ALERT: Save up to $750 on a Galaxy S24 series phone with Samsung’s latest deals!

Keep going to check out all of the top daily deals on Monday, February 5.

See Pricing See Pricing See Pricing See Pricing

Top Deals of the Day

Our favorite products with deep discounts

In addition to all the great deals above, check out BGR’s extensive guides to find the best deals on Apple devices, laptops, Ring Video Doorbells, gift cards, and much more.

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon