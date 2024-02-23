Today’s deals: $189 Apple Watch SE, Acer laptop sale, $350 iPad 10, $300 3D printer, Dyson sale, more

It’s been a long week, but we have something to help you end it on a high note. Friday’s top daily deals include some great discounts on the Apple Watch SE, Acer laptops, iPad 10th-gen, Dyson vacuums, and more. Plus, we found a top-rated 3D printer on sale for just $299.98.
This roundup has all of our picks for the top deals of the day on Friday, February 23.
Top Deals of the Day
- 🚨 FEATURED SALE: Save up to $750 when you order a Galaxy S24 series phone with Galaxy AI!
- There’s a huge sale right now on Acer laptops, monitors, keyboards, backpacks, and more
- Dyson vacuums and air purifiers are up to 28% off
- Get the best-in-class LG Smart Mirror InstaView counter-depth refrigerator on sale with a huge $1,100 discount — read our LG LRYKC2606S fridge review to see what makes this model so special
- The ELEGOO Saturn 3 MSLA 3D Printer is on sale for just $299.98 — more than 700 people have bought one in the past month alone
- Score a top-rated Canoly masticating juicer for only $149.99
- 🍎 APPLE DEALS 🍎
- iPad 10th-Gen is down to $349.99 instead of $449 (all-time low)
- AirPods Pro 2 are on sale for $199.99
- Apple Watch Series 9 is back in stock at $329, the best price of 2024
- Apple Watch Ultra 2 is $737.99 on sale
- Apple Watch SE is only $189 at Amazon or $199 at Best Buy
- M2 MacBook Air 15-inch is only $999 at Best Buy (all-time low)
- M2 MacBook Air 13-inch is $949 at B&H
- M1 MacBook Air is down to $749.99 (all-time low)
- Apple AirTag 4-packs are $79 instead of $99 at Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy
- AirPods 2nd-Gen are down to $89.99 at Amazon and Walmart
- AirPods 3 are $139.99 with a Lightning case (all-time low)
- AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C are back down to $189.99 (all-time low) at Amazon and Best Buy
- See more in our guide on the best Apple deals
- 🚀 TRENDING SALES 🚀
- Everyone is buying this self-cleaning cat litter box while it’s 25% off
- The Bowers & Wilkins Pi7 S2 earbuds with crazy bass that made me ditch AirPods Pro are down to $319, a new all-time low
- There’s a huge sale right now on Levi’s jeans with 10 pages of discounts
- Save $25 on the original Nintendo Switch console
- 💰 Score a $20 Amazon credit when you spend $80+ on baby essentials with the promo code BABYSTOCKUP
- 🤑 Save $15 on Amazon when you spend $60+ on feminine hygiene products
- Retro EMG kitchen appliances have deep discounts this week (I need this popcorn maker in my life STAT!)
- The Peloton Bike is down to $1,250, or upgrade to the Peloton Bike+ for $2,100 instead of $2,495
- Samsung’s powerful Galaxy Tab A9+ tablet is down to $189.99
- Save $200 on a TP-Link Deco BE95 WiFi 7 mesh wireless system
- Not ready to spend that much? TP-Link Deco WiFi 6 setups start at $69.99
- Braun electric shavers are down to the best prices of the year so far
- Get the $150 Ring Battery Doorbell Plus for $119.99, the lowest price of 2024
- Score a 3-pack of Google Nest Wifi mesh routers for $149, or upgrade to Nest Wifi Pro with 6E for $319.99, down from $400
- The Samsung Galaxy Book3 15.6-inch laptop has a 20% discount, but it’s almost sold out
- The CookWneer portable clothes dryer is a life-saver, and it’s 10% off right now
