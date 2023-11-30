Today’s deals: $179 Apple Watch SE, free Amazon Echo Pop, $20 AirTags, $21 Sonicare toothbrush, more

Black Friday and Cyber Monday might be over, but you wouldn’t know it to look at all the great deals out there on Thursday. Highlights include all-time low prices on Apple Watch SE, AirTags, Philips Sonicare toothbrushes, and much more. To start, check out these two links for some of the best deals of the season:
- 100+ Black Friday deals that Amazon forgot to end
- Samsung Cyber Week sale has the best prices of the season
After that, scroll through this roundup of our favorite daily deals on Thursday, November 30.
Top Deals of the Day
- FEATURED SALE: You can score a free Echo Pop AND a free Amazon Smart Plug with a special Amazon sale on pre-lit Christmas trees!
- Philips Sonicare electric toothbrushes start at just $20.95 on sale
- Get TP-Link Kasa Mini smart plugs and Kasa Matter smart plugs with deep discounts
- These Peloton Black Friday deals are still going with the best prices of the season!
- 🍎 APPLE DEALS 🍎
- USB-C AirPods Pro 2 are back down to Black Friday’s price of $189.99 (all-time low)
- Apple Watch SE 2nd-Gen dropped to $179 (all-time low)
- Apple Watch Series 9 is just $329.99 (all-time low)
- Apple AirTag 4-packs are $79.99, down from $99 (that’s $20 each!)
- AirPods 2nd-Gen are down to $99 at Amazon and Walmart
- M1 MacBook Air is on sale for $749.99 (all-time low)
- M2 MacBook Air 15-inch is only $1,199
- M2 Mac mini dropped to $499 on sale (all-time low)
- M3 MacBook Pro is down to $1,449 (all-time low)
- M3 Pro MacBook Pro 16-inch is $2,299 (all-time low)
- See more in our guide on the best Apple deals
- 🚀 MORE FEATURED DEALS 🚀
- The Shark IW3511 Detect Pro cordless stick vacuum empties itself, and it’s down to the best price ever
- Get a free LED smart light bulb when you buy discounted Echo smart speakers starting at $17.99
- Our favorite deal is the Echo Dot with a free smart bulb for just $22.99!
- A best-selling Philips Hue A19 color smart bulb bundle is 38% off at $79.99
- Meta Quest 2 VR headset is down to $249, an all-time low — plus, get a $50 digital credit with the code META50
- Save big on Cosori air fryers
- This PlayStation 5 deal gets you a top game for free with your console (choose between Spider-Man 2 and Call of Duty MWIII)
- Buy a Nintendo Switch OLED console and get Super Smash Bros bundled for free
- Bose speakers start at $99, and Bose headphones are up to 40% off
- Canon mini portable photo printers are only $69 on sale
- Check out all these crazy Dyson deals on vacuums and air purifiers
- iRobot’s newest Roomba robot vacuums are down to the lowest prices of the season
- Fire TV Stick deals start at $19.99 — save up to 50% on the Fire TV Stick 4K
- KitchenAid stand mixers are still on sale with Black Friday discounts
Our favorite sales
In addition to all the great deals above, check out BGR’s extensive guides to find the best deals on Apple devices, laptops, Ring Video Doorbells, gift cards, and much more.
- Best AirPods deals
- Best Apple deals
- Amazon gift card deals
- Best Fire TV Stick deals
- Best Apple Watch deals
- Best Echo Dot deals
- Apple deals under $100
- Best laptop deals
- Best Ring Video Doorbell deals