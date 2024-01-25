Today’s deals: $1,500 off LG C3 OLED TV, $100 off OnePlus 12, GE indoor smoker, GPS dog collars, more

Thursday’s top tech deals include some great discounts that will wow our readers. For example, you can save up to $1,500 on a stunning LG C3 OLED TV, depending on what size you want. The OnePlus 12 has a nice $100 preorder discount. You can also save on the GE Profile Smart Indoor Smoker, Garmin GPS dog collars, and more.
🚨GALAXY S24 PREORDER DEALS: Save up to $980 on a Galaxy S24 series phone with Samsung’s crazy preorder offers.
Keep reading to see all of our favorite daily deals on Thursday, January 25.
Top Deals of the Day
- FEATURED SALE: Spend $80+ on Bounty, Charmin, Tide, Cascade, Pampers, and more, and Amazon will give you a $20 bonus credit
- 🚨 Preorder a Galaxy S24 series AI phone and save up to $980!
- The awesome new GE Profile Smart Indoor Smoker with no exhaust smoke is down to a new all-time low price thanks to a 30% discount
- LG’s gorgeous C3 OLED TV is on sale with discounts up to $1,500 off depending on which size you get
- 🍎 APPLE DEALS 🍎
- Apple AirTag 4-packs are $84.99 instead of $99 at Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy
- iPad 9th-Gen is down to $249 instead of $329, or save even more on the 256GB model
- iPad 10th-Gen is $419
- Apple Watch Series 9 is on sale for $329 (last chance to get one with pulse oximetry!)
- Apple Watch Ultra 2 is $749 with the blood oxygen sensor
- Apple Watch SE just dropped back down to $199 at Amazon and Best Buy
- M1 MacBook Air is back down to $749.99 (all-time low)
- M2 MacBook Air 15-inch is on sale for $1,099 at Amazon and Best Buy
- M3 MacBook Pro is down to $1,399 (all-time low)
- AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C are on sale for $189 (all-time low) at Amazon and Best Buy
- AirPods 2nd-Gen are down to $99 at Amazon and Walmart
- See more in our guide on the best Apple deals
- 🚀 TRENDING SALES 🚀
- Preorder the OnePlus 12, and you’ll get the 512GB version for the price of the 256GB model
- TP-Link WiFi 6 mesh routers are on sale starting at just $79.99
- Super Mario Bros Wonder for the Nintendo Switch is on sale with the first discount ever! Save 12% on Nintendo’s best new Switch game since Tears of the Kingdom
- There’s a great sale on Waterdrop RO filter systems and water pitchers — I personally use the Waterdrop G3P800 water filtration system in my kitchen, and it’s one of the best purchases I’ve made
- Braun electric shavers are up to 24% off in this big sale
- Save up to $33% on Garmin GPS dog collars
- Get a 4-pack of super-popular Meross smart plugs for $19.99, or save $14 on a pair of Meross Matter-enabled smart plugs
- Also, the $31 Meross outdoor smart plug with HomeKit, Alexa, Google, and SmartThings compatibility is on sale for $21.99
- The powerful and intelligent new Dyson Gen5detect is over $250 off at Amazon
- Pick up a Certified Refurbished Ring Video Doorbell Wired for just $48.99 before it sells out
- This remote controlled eBook page-turner is shooting up the charts on Amazon — see what all the fuss is about while it’s down to just $25.49
- There’s a great sale going on Oreck commercial-grade vacuums — I use an Oreck XL2100RHS upright vacuum myself, and it is a total beast!
- Tax season is almost here — get ready with these deals on Turbo Tax 2023
- There’s a big sale right now on cordless, corded, and robot vacuums from Shark
- Stunning LG gaming monitors have deep discounts right now
- Get the Anker Solix F3800 home power system for $2,999 instead of $3,999 with coupon code ANKERF3800 — learn more in BGR’s best of CES 2024 roundup
- Score a $15 Amazon credit when you spend $60+ on household essentials from Brawny, Energizer, Cotonelle, Clorox, Kleenex, and more
- This Dreo ChefMaker sale cuts your price to just $279 — I’m obsessed with this hot new combi-fryer, and you definitely will be too!
- There’s also a big sale right now on Dreo space heaters, fans, and more
- Pick up a renewed Echo Dot 5th-Gen for $39.99 thanks to Amazon’s refurb sale
- There’s a big Roomba robot vacuum sale happening right now
Our favorite products with deep discounts
In addition to all the great deals above, check out BGR’s extensive guides to find the best deals on Apple devices, laptops, Ring Video Doorbells, gift cards, and much more.
