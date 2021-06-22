Prime Day Vitamix blender deals start at just $189 today on Amazon

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

You’ve already seen Amazon’s incredible Instant Pot deals for Prime Day 2021 and you’ve undoubtedly checked out other top kitchen deals like the crazy KitchenAid sale and all of Amazon’s phenomenal deals on best-selling Greenlife cookware and T-fal cookware. Now, on top of all those fantastic bargains and everything else we’ve shown you so far today, there are multiple Vitamix blender models on sale at the lowest prices we’ve ever seen!

Visit Amazon’s Prime Day 2021 hub to see all the latest Prime Day deals, and we’ve rounded up all the best bargains right here in this mega-list of Prime Day deals.

If you thought the Instant Pot deals that are available right now on Amazon were their only high-profile bargains on kitchen wares for Prime Day 2021, you were sorely mistaken. While it’s true that the $49.95 Instant Pot Duo Nova and the $129.95 Instant Pot Duo Crisp are definitely the most popular Prime Day deals out there in the kitchen category, there are several other killer sales that you definitely need to check out. How about a $330 Ninja Foodi air fryer oven for just $219.99, for example?

In addition to those terrific deals, another set of sales just popped for Prime Day 2021, and you’ll be so angry if you miss them. That’s right… the Vitamix blender deals you’ve been waiting for are finally here!

Vitamix is known all around the world for making the best professional-grade blenders out there. Restaurants use them, smoothie shops use them, professional chefs use them at home, and now you’re going to start using one, too. The Vitamix you’ve had your eye on is likely priced out of reach, but Amazon has three fantastic Prime Day deals that slash prices to all-time lows!

Starting with the Vitamix Explorian Blender, this is the model that pretty much everyone pictures when they think of a Vitamix. It’s pricey at over $400, but renewed Explorian blenders are on sale for just $188.99 today. No, seriously… $189! You’ve got two colors to choose from and like all Amazon Renewed products, it’s guaranteed to look and function like new or you can return it within 90 days for a full refund. I know so many people who use this model, and they all love it!

If you want to step things up a bit with the Vitamix that plenty of pros use, you definitely want to check out the Vitamix 5200 Blender. This model is a big upgrade that retails for $550, but you can pick one up today $278.99, which is the lowest price of the year so far by a wide margin. Or, if you want to add some smart features into the mix, the $500 Vitamix A3300 Ascent Series Smart Blender is on sale for just $319.99 on Prime Day. That’s a new all-time low price that beats last year’s Prime Day deal by $20!

Also of note, the $400 Vitamix FC-50 FoodCycler that turns food scraps into fertilizer in a matter of hours is on sale for $279.95 during Prime Day, which is also an all-time low.

