Prime Day Instant Pot deals 2022: Air fryers & accessories start at $7

If there’s one type of deal Prime Day is best known for, it has to be Amazon’s annual sales on Instant Pots. They always offer shockingly deep discounts each and every year. As a matter of fact, Instant Pot purchases are more common among our readers on Prime Day than on any other holiday. And believe it or not, that includes Black Friday and even Cyber Week.

For Prime Day 2022, Amazon has truly outdone itself. Yes, of course you can save on all the most popular Instant Pot pressure cookers. But Amazon is also offering deep discounts on air fryers, coffee makers, and Instant Pot accessories.

Ever since Amazon’s very first Prime Day sale, there has been one product that has always been a best-seller. That’s right, I’m talking about Instant Pots.

These beloved multi-use cooking gadgets are wildly popular year-round. But hefty price tags mean they’re particularly popular anytime they go on sale.

Of course, it goes without saying that Prime Day, Black Friday, and Cyber Monday are the biggest sales of the year. That means Instant Pots always get the deepest discounts during those shopping events.

For Prime Day 2022, however, Amazon is offering unprecedented deals with all-time low prices on some of the best models that Instant Pot makes.

Prime Day Instant Pot deals

Let’s start with the Instant Pot Duo Crisp 11 in 1 Electric Pressure Cooker. This high-end model is packed full of features reserved for top-of-the-line Instant Pots. It normally sells for $200, which is a pretty tall order even for a flagship Instant Pot that has built-in air frying. Snag one during Amazon’s big Prime Day sale, however, and you’ll save a bundle.

It’s down to the lowest price we’ve seen all year long. And the 6-quart Instant Pot Duo Crisp is also available with a price discount.

Next up, we have the Instant Pot Duo Plus 9-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker. It’s always popular with BGR Deals readers even when Amazon is selling it at the full retail price of $120. Right now, however, it’s on sale at a great price. If history has taught us anything, this will be one of Amazon’s best-selling Prime Day Instant Pot deals in 2022.

Also, don’t miss the sleek black Instant Pot Pro 10-in-1 Pressure Cooker while it’s on sale with a Prime Day discount.

And last but not least, the $230 Instant Electric Precision Dutch Oven is down to $159.99 right now. That’s an all-time low price by a massive margin.

Instant Vortex air fryers on sale

Pressure cookers are great, of course. But so many people are searching for air fryers right now.

Instant makes some of the best air fryers out there. They’re sold under the Instant Vortex brand, and a few of the most popular models are included in this year’s Prime Day Instant Pot deals.

The $140 Instant Vortex 5.7QT Large Air Fryer Oven Combo is on sale for $89.99 this year. Plus, you can snag the $160 Instant Vortex Plus 6 Quart 6-in-1 Air Fryer for just $99.99.

And finally, the $180 Instant Vortex Plus XL 8 Quart 8-in-1 Dual Basket Double Air Fryer is down to $119.99. This is the king of Instant air fryers.

More Instant Pot deals for Prime Day

In addition to all those great deals, Amazon is offering Instant Pot coffee makers and Instant Pot accessories at all-time low prices starting at just $6.99. Check out all the deals down below.

