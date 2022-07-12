Prime Day deals on Crest Whitestrips, Colgate Hum, & more

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Yes, of course Prime Day is best-known for deals on gadgets. Deals on things like laptops, smart TVs, Amazon devices, and Instant Pots always generate the most buzz. But this is Amazon’s biggest sale of the year. Anything and everything is on sale, and that includes Prime Day deals on Crest Whitestrips, Colgate Hum, and more.

The list of Prime Day’s most popular deals this year includes FREE MONEY from Amazon (add $50 to your account, get a $12.50 credit free!), AirPods Pro, and the Fire TV Stick 4K. But it’s also the perfect time to load up on oral care products from top brands like Crest and Colgate.

Prime Day Crest Whitestrips deals

There are two different oral care brands with Prime Day deals this year that everyone is jumping on. The first, as you might imagine, is Crest.

Crest 3D Whitestrips Professional Effects have 48,000 5-star ratings on Amazon. And for Prime Day, these best-selling Crest Whitestrips are down to the lowest price of 2022.

Also on sale are Crest 3D Whitestrips with Light, as well as two different types of Crest Whitening Emulsions for use on the go.

As is the case with Professional Effects, both of those deals offer 2022-low prices as well.

Colgate deals for Prime Day 2022

In addition to those terrific Prime Day deals on Crest Whitestrips, there are three terrific oral care sales from Colgate.

First, we have the beloved Colgate Hum smart electric toothbrush.

With a 4.6-star overall rating, it’s one of the best-reviewed rechargeable toothbrushes out there. It’s also on sale in multiple colorways at the lowest price of the year for Prime Day 2022.

You’ll also find tubes of Colgate Optic White Pro Series Whitening Toothpaste for just $7.56 each. That means it’s a great time to stock up.

And finally, the super-popular Colgate Optic White Overnight Teeth Whitening Pen is down to $17.49 until the end of Prime Day on June 13.

