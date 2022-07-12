Breathe easy with these ultra-quiet smart air purifier Prime Day 2022 deals

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

There are a ton of deals during Amazon Prime Day right now that are great for your home. Sprucing up your home has never been easier and you’re sure to find something that you like. That’s why we love Prime Day. The deals seem to be endless. One item that has become a must in many people’s homes is an air purifier and the air purifier Prime Day deals are almost too good to be true.

There are tons of different options, so you can find one that’s right for your home. If you want to take a look at all of the Prime Day deals, check out Amazon’s main hub. The mega post we’ve done here at BGR shows our favorite deals over the entire event.

But if you’re specifically looking for air purifier deals, this post has you covered. Read on to see the best ones available during Prime Day.

Air purifier Prime Day deals from Levoit

Levoit is offering a bunch of air purifier deals over the Prime Day extravaganza. The Levoit Air Purifier for Large Room is able to connect to your smartphone and smart devices. It avoids using UV-C light, which is harmful for asthma sufferers and pets.

You can use the Levoit in-app feature of checking your filter to see when you may need to change it. It can refresh air in a room as large as 183 ft² / 17 m² five times per hour. It is voice-controlled and features improved filtration.

Normally, it’s $89.98 and worth it. But right now, snag it for just $76.49.

There are also other Levoit air purifiers you can choose from. You can pick ones that are perfect for your bedroom. They use 360° VortexAir Technology 3.0 and 3-stage filtration to ensure the best air quality.

Get one in either cream white or dark black for $42.49.

Get multiple for your home

If you’re in the market for a few air purifiers, this deal from Medify is up your alley. The Medify MA-40 Air Purifier 2-pack cleans up to 1,600 sq. ft. in one hour. If you only need it for a small area, it only takes 15 minutes to do 430 sq. ft.

The pack is ultra-quiet, so you can choose from three fan speeds and it’ll still be quiet. The HEPA H13 filtration is trusted to remove 99.9% of harmful particles including allergens, odors, dust, dander, and more. The 0-8 hour timer makes it easy to set ahead of time.

Get this two-pack for just $347.89. But you can also opt for a smaller one that is made for ideally 500 sq. ft., the Medify MA-25. This has a lot of the same features as the MA-40 in terms of filtration and noise levels. It’s just $111.99 right now.

Keep smoke out with more air purifier Prime Day options

For those who may live in dry climates, the BLUEAIR Blue 311 Auto HEPASilent 23dB Air Purifier is a smart investment. This is the medium selection of the lineup, as it is great for 388 sq. ft. It will quickly clean that amount of space in 12.5 minutes.

This is ideal for smoke and smog during wildfire season, as it removes 99.97% of airborne particles. It will auto adjust, as it uses a particle sensor to monitor what’s going on in your home. This is quieter than whispering.

This version is only $167.99 during Prime Day. But you can also choose the BLUEAIR Blue 411 which quickly cleans up to 912 sq. ft. in 60 minutes. That is down to just $97.99. Or the BLUEAIR Blue 211+ Auto is meant for larger rooms. It tackles up to 2,640 sq. ft. in 60 minutes. It’s only $237.99 right now.

More deals to enjoy

These aren’t the only air purifier deals during Prime Day though. Take a look at some more you can participate in.

