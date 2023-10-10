Apple Watch SE is down to $199 for Prime Big Deal Days 2023

Everyone is hunting for Apple deals now that Prime Big Deal Days 2023 is here. We’ve been lucky enough to preview all the deals this year, and there are a few that definitely stand out for Apple fans. New AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C are down to $189, which is a new all-time low price. But Amazon’s Apple Watch SE deals for Prime Big Deal Days are just as impressive, so they’re bound to be best-sellers.

Prices this year start at just $199 for the Apple Watch SE GPS version in Apple’s 40mm size. Or, if you want the larger 44mm model, Prime Big Deal Days deals start at $229 instead of $279. You’ll save up to $50, and no matter which model you choose, you’ll get it at the lowest price ever. And for the lowest prices on other models, be sure to visit our guide on the best Apple Watch deals.

If you ask me, the Apple Watch SE isn’t talked about nearly enough. Sure, fancier models like the Apple Watch Ultra 2 and Apple Watch Series 9 are much flashier. But they’re also much more expensive, for obvious reasons. Those models have more advanced features that come with hefty price tags.

Not everyone needs or even wants those features, however. So, instead of spending up to $799 or even more on a flagship Apple Watch model, you can pick up the Apple Watch SE instead and save a bundle — especially during Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days event on October 10-11.

Prices during the sales event start at just $199 for the Apple Watch SE 40mm or $229 for the larger Apple Watch SE 44mm. In either case, you get an excellent Apple Watch with all the key features you need. You also save $50 on either size in every available colorway.

Just like Apple’s more expensive models, the Apple Watch SE tracks things like your pulse, activity, and even sleep. It also of course integrates with your iPhone so you can check notifications, send and receive messages, and so much more. It has all the most essential features you might need in a smartwatch and more.

As is the case with other Apple Watch models, the Apple Watch SE is also available with integrated cellular connectivity. That way, you can leave your phone at home when you go for runs or anywhere else. This model is also great for young kids because they can stay connected without the need to carry a smartphone.

Prices normally start at $249 for the GPS + Cellular version of the Apple Watch SE. During Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days sale, however, you can save $50 on any size or colorway. That means the 40mm GPS + Cellular model costs $249, while the larger 44mm GPS + Cellular watch is selling for $279 instead of $329.

The Apple Watch SE is the only Apple Watch model that’s officially on sale for Prime Big Deal Days. But it’s not the only Apple Watch that’s discounted right now. As a matter of fact, every single model is discounted right now, including the new Apple Watch Series 9. That model is just $9 off, but you can save $100 on the Series 8 and up to $100 on the Apple Watch Ultra.

For more, check out our guide on the best Apple Watch deals for more.

