One Nintendo Switch deal everyone should get on Prime Day

If you’re looking for good Nintendo Switch Prime Day deals, I have good news and bad news.

The bad news is that there aren’t any discounts on Switch consoles today. The Nintendo Switch (OLED Model) and regular Nintendo Switch consoles are both in stock if you want one. That in itself is surprising enough. But they’re both selling at regular list price, of course.

The good news, however, is that there actually are some solid Nintendo Switch Prime Day deals on games, accessories, and more.

You can check out the main Nintendo Switch section on Amazon’s site to search for deals. If you do, you’ll find plenty of discounts, though none of them are very big in terms of percentages.

That said, however, there’s one deal on Prime Day that every single Nintendo Switch owner should take advantage of.

Nintendo Switch Prime Day deals

There are so many great accessories available for your Nintendo Switch console.

Everyone needs an extra wall charger, and more Joy-Con controllers will come in handy. Also, screen protectors and a good carrying case are both important. You can even get specialty items like $13 steering wheels for Mario Kart or tennis rackets.

It goes without saying that those are all nifty add-ons for the Switch. And there’s plenty more where that came from. But none of those accessories are truly must-have additions. You can still have tons of fun with your Switch even without any of those things.

That being said, there are two particular things that you definitely need to get the most out of your Switch. First, you need a Nintendo Switch Online account. On top of that, you need a high-quality microSD card to store all the games and game data you’ll accumulate.

Want to kill two birds with one stone? Well, today is your lucky day.

#1 Prime Day deal for Nintendo Switch owners

There’s an awesome deal running right now on the SanDisk Switch Edition 128GB microSDXC and Nintendo Switch Online bundle.

First, you get SanDisk’s best-in-class memory card. It’s licensed and also optimized for the Nintendo Switch. Then, on top of that, you get a 12-month subscription to Nintendo’s online service. That includes 100+ classic games, online multiplayer, and more.

The special Switch microSD from SanDisk retails for $35 and 12 months of Nintendo Switch Online costs $20. As you might have surmised, the bundle costs $55. Head over to Amazon right now though, and you’ll find a nice big discount.

It’s one of the best Nintendo Switch deals you’ll find on Prime Day 2022.

Of note, if you already subscribe to Nintendo Switch Online, there’s still another deal you should definitely check out.

The special SanDisk memory card for Nintendo Switch is also on sale on its own with a nice big 41% discount. After all, the best way to back up all your Nintendo Switch games is to use an officially licensed microSD card from a top brand like SanDisk.

Now, instead of cluttering up the internal storage on your switch, you can get this officially licensed microSD card from SanDisk.

SanDisk Switch Edition 128GB microSDXC and Nintendo Switch Online bundle

You’d have to be crazy to pass up the SanDisk Switch Edition 128GB microSDXC and Nintendo Switch Online bundle. Here are some key takeaways to keep in mind if you plan to grab this awesome Nintendo Switch deal on Prime Day:

SanDisk’s Nintendo-licensed memory card is optimized for the Nintendo Switch

Add up to 128GB of storage to your console

This microSD card supports data transfer speeds up to 100MB/s for fast game loads

Nintendo Switch Online is Nintendo’s online subscription service with plenty of perks

is Nintendo’s online subscription service with plenty of perks You get access to a curated library of 100+ fan-favorite Super NES and NES games

You can also compete or cooperate online, share your screen, and more

Cloud backup service for your game data

Enhance your experience with the Nintendo Switch Online app, which lets you voice chat with friends and access special features

Best-selling Nintendo Switch games

Are you looking for some new games to check out on your Switch? Here are the 10 best-selling Nintendo Switch games right now:

