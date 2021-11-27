KitchenAid Cyber Monday deals 2021: Top options for your kitchen

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s never not a good time to add essentials to your kitchen. Get the most for cooking and cleaning that you can. This is the best week of the year to get deals. One of the best companies out there to check out when it comes to kitchen essentials is KitchenAid. KitchenAid Cyber Monday deals mostly began earlier this week or on Black Friday and are continuing for a few days.

We’ve highlighted some of the best KitchenAid Cyber Monday deals, some of which have already started. Take a look at our picks and fill out your kitchen the way you want. You’ll be surprised at some of the options out there.

KitchenAid Cyber Monday deals already happening

KitchenAid is blowing out items that you may not necessarily think of right away, but are necessary for your home. Sales going on right now that last through November 28 include the KitchenAid Gourmet Pizza Wheel. This will allow you to cook pizza at home and get the most out of it. The sharp blade will make a clean cut through the pizza. It’s down to just $14.10 right now.

You can also snag a KitchenAid Compact Stainless Steel Dish Rack. This is 15″ x 13.25″ and offers a compact footprint. It won’t scratch your countertop and it can store your flatware easily. Your dishes and utensils will dry in no time. Get it through the 28th for just $38.99, a 29% savings.

If you’re in the market for mixing bowls, the KitchenAid Classic Mixing Bowls come in a set of 5. This comes with a 1.5-quart, 2.5-quart, 3.5-quart, 4.5-quart, and a 5.5-quart bowl. They nest inside each other, making storage simple. The non-slip base and the fact that you can wash them in a dishwasher make them must-haves. The set is down to just $32.90, 43% off.

Other deals

There are more deals that expire on the 28th. The KitchenAid Classic Prep Bowls with Lids set is down 10% and gives you bowls that hold one, two, three, and four cups. You’ll enjoy the plastic covers as well.

For baking, the KitchenAid Nonstick Aluminized Steel Baking Sheet is a smart investment. It is 13″ x 18″ and offers you endless possibilities for baking. It is simple to clean, as it has a nonstick coating. The extended handles help you take it out of the oven. Save 22% on it right now.

The KitchenAid All Purpose Kitchen Shears are also discounted now. They have a protective sheath and stainless steel blades. You’ll enjoy a clean cut every time. They are down to only $7.36.

Extend the KitchenAid Cyber Monday deals

Offering deals that last until December 5, Amazon has your back. Don’t burn yourself taking items out of the oven. The KitchenAid Asteroid Cotton Pot Holders feature silicone grips. You’ll get two in a pack and they come in many colors. Milkshake is a personal favorite color. You also may enjoy Pistachio or Aqua. Made from heat-resistant cotton, the silicone print grips ensure a secure hold. These vary in price, but almost all of the colors are discounted.

Continuing the trend of heat safety in the kitchen, the KitchenAid Asteroid Cotton Oven Mitts are just as good. You can protect both of your hands and the silicone print grips keep your hands securely on your dishes. These withstand head up to 302°F. More color choices are available but get these for up to 26% off.

KitchenAid Mixer Kitchen Towel Sets are also discounted through December 5. You’ll get three towels to use near your sink. Save up to 34%!

