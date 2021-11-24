BGR 2021 Cyber Monday gift guide

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

The major shopping events of the year take place towards the end of the calendar. Black Friday and Cyber Monday allow you to get the best deals of the year each time. There are so many deals at this time of year, it’s hard to keep track of them. But if you aren’t sure exactly what to choose, we’ve got you covered with our Cyber Monday gift guide.

We’ve taken a look at what you could get as we are heading to the end of the year. Cyber Monday used to rely almost solely on tech products. But a lot of retailers have used Cyber Monday as a way to extend their Black Friday deals. The roundup below has some of our favorite products that have Cyber Monday deals. Also, check out our holiday gift guide for this year!

What Cyber Monday deals can we expect?

There are a ton of options this time of year. We’ve tried to keep track of as many as possible for you. The Cyber Monday deals are not always announced as far out as the Black Friday deals. But here are great options that we know of that you’ll love.

Cyber Monday gift guide highlights

Let’s take a look at some of our favorite options for Cyber Monday. The deals are here for a limited time.

Brava Starter Set

Do you want to make cooking simpler? Then the Brava Starter Set might be where you need to begin. Rather than baking something in the oven, the Brava uses coordinated pulses of light to cook hotter, faster, and with more precision. Each recipe program is tailored specifically to what it’s cooking. You can make pizza in this and get a wood-fired char on the crust.

Steaks will come out with a crust that you dream of. You can switch between cooking methods and it will cook for you. You don’t have to stand there and watch it. It cooks foods like bacon, potatoes, and broccoli faster than a regular oven or stove. There are weekly team demos hosted to show you great recipes you can make. In the Starter Set, you’ll get the Brava, two pans, and the Brava TempSensor. From now until December 5, it is $100 off.

Brava Starter Set Price: $1,195.00 Buy Now BGR may receive a commission

Revolution InstaGLO R180 Toaster

One of the most unique choices on the Cyber Monday gift guide, the Revolution InstaGLO R180 Toaster warms and toasts for you. This is a touchscreen toaster that gives you the perfect toast every time. It is the world’s first digital screen toaster that helps you customize your preferences. There are five food settings, three toasting modes, and seven browning levels.

It sears bread without drying it out. You’ll love the crunchiness on the outside and the softness on the inside. It toasts 35% faster than a traditional toaster. There’s even a countdown clock that shows you when your toast will be done. Right now, you can get this for $50 off.

Revolution InstaGLO® R180 Toaster. 2-Slice, High-End Stainless Steel Design. Features Touchscre… List Price: $299.95 Price: $249.95 You Save: $50.95 (17%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

myCharge PowerPad+Cables Portable Charger

Quickly recharge your devices with the myCharge PowerPad+Cables Portable Charger. This is a magnetic charger that allows you to charge your iPhone 12 or higher and then there are ways to charge three other devices. There is a lightning cable for an Apple device and a USB-C cable for Android. Also, the USB-C port features in/out capabilities for another device.

The built-in cables allow you to never lose and search for a charging cable again. It is very light and easy to bring with you wherever you go. For MagSafe products, this is a no-brainer. Save 30% off this charger now.

myCharge PowerPad Cable Magnetic Power Bank Wireless Portable Charger Compatible with MagSafe f… List Price: $79.99 Price: $56.00 You Save: $23.99 (30%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Looking for earbuds?

No Cyber Monday gift guide can be complete without any earbuds. They are more popular than regular headphones now. Here are some of the best deals out there.

QuietOn 3 ANC earbuds

Do you struggle to sleep at night? The QuietOn 3 ANC earbuds may be what you need. These are earbuds that you wear while you sleep that can block out noise. They excel in market-leading noise cancellation performance. They are extremely small to fit inside your ear and they won’t come undone if you are rolling over.

There are four sizes and they come with soft foam ear tips. The ergonomic design provides lasting comfort. You’ll enjoy a one-year warranty. Right now, you can get them for just $219, a savings of $50.

QuietOn 3 ANC earbuds Price: $219.00 Buy Now BGR may receive a commission

OnePlus Buds Pro

If you’re in the market for an affordable pair of earbuds, the OnePlus Buds Pro are a great option. These features smart Active Noise Cancellation technology that automatically adapts to your ambient sound environment. The microphones reduce noises, so you’ll take calls more clearly. There is a personalized hearing profile for a precisely tailored audio experience.

They’ll drop the bass with 11mm dynamic drivers. These charge incredibly quickly, as 10 minutes of charging will last 10 hours during listening. On a full charge, this can play (without ANC mode) for 38 hours before needing another charge. Starting on Black Friday and going through November 30, these are down to just $99.99.

OnePlus Buds Pro Wireless Earbuds| with Charging Case |IP55 | Smart Adaptive Noise Cancellation… List Price: $149.99 Price: $99.99 on Black Friday You Save: $30.00 (20%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Earin A-3

For earbuds that will blend in with your ear, the Earin A-3 are barely noticeable. They are ergonomically designed to fit in most ears. They are small, light, and truly wireless earphones. Composed with 14.3mm high-end speakers, these don’t have any ear tips and move air more effortlessly. It doesn’t matter which one you put in which ear.

You can listen for up to five hours per charge. It goes up to 30 hours of playtime with the charging case. You can charge these wirelessly or with a USB-C cable. From now until November 30, get these for 30% off.

Earin A-3 - The Original True Wireless Earphones - Open Design Comfortable Earbuds - Silver Alu… List Price: $199.00 Price: $139.30 You Save: $59.70 (30%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Your Cyber Monday gift guide needs camera equipment

For the photographer in your life, check out these products to boost their picture-taking abilities.

RICOH Theta SC2

Creating content or just capturing the moment can both be done easily with the RICOH Theta SC2. It is capable of recording 4K video because it has a high-speed interface-compatible image sensor. The camera is equipped with a shake correction function and you can record for up to three minutes.

Shooting at nighttime has never been simpler, as you can equip Night View Shooting and capture low-noise shots. The camera also detects faces and centers them in the image. It’ll correct the alignment to better fit people. This bundle includes the Ricoh Theta V Selfie Stick Accessory Bundle. You can upload 360° photos easily through the designated app. Get it now for 10% off.

Ricoh Theta SC2 360-Degree 4K Spherical VR Camera (Blue) Bundle with Selfie Stick Accessory Bun… List Price: $296.95 Price: $266.95 You Save: $30.00 (10%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Sennheiser MKE 200 Mobile Kit

Designed for content creators, the Sennheiser MKE 200 Mobile Kit allows you to record quality audio for your videos. This kit includes Sennheiser’s MKE 200 directional on-camera microphone and smartphone clamp. It also includes the Manfrotto PIXI Mini Tripod to stabilize your phone. It features a built-in windscreen and shock mount to reduce handling noise.

You’ll be able to capture in both landscape and portrait mode. The tripod has a locking ball head that can be adjusted with the push of a button. This entire setup can help elevate your content. Save $30 if you pick this up now.

Sennheiser MKE 200 Mobile Kit Price: $99.95 Buy Now BGR may receive a commission

OBSBOT Tiny PTZ Webcam

Handle your work video calls better with the OBSBOT Tiny PTZ Webcam. It shoots in Full 1080p HD at 30 fps. The streaming experience is great for both operator and audience. The ultra-smooth accurate motion and precise video make it worth it. As you can guess, it is tiny and can be brought with you if you are working remotely.

It has technology that will follow you around, so you always stay in focus. It comes with provided software that helps with basic controls. You’ll get 90° in your field of view and the microphone will cancel out background noise. Zooming in with gesture control gives you double the capacity. Right now, you can enjoy $30 off.

OBSBOT Tiny PTZ Webcam, AI-Powered Framing & Gesture Control, Full HD 1080p Webcam with Dual Om… List Price: $199.00 Price: $169.00 You Save: $30.00 (15%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Wasserstein 3-in-1 Floodlight, Charger, and Mount for Arlo Pro & Arlo Pro 2

For Arlo Pro lovers, the Wasserstein 3-in-1 Floodlight, Charger, and Mount for Arlo Pro & Arlo Pro 2 will enhance your camera. This adds 2,000 lumens of light and motion detection that’s effective up to 33 feet away. This is a weatherproof micro-USB cable and mount that allows for a secure placement that is adjustable. That means you can move it to your preferred angle.

While the camera itself is not included, this is a multi-dimensional addition to your driveway. The charger will deliver a constant charge throughout the day and night, so it’ll work when you need it to. It enhances your camera’s vision in low-light situations. Get it now for $54.99.

Wasserstein 3-in-1 Floodlight, Charger, and Mount for Arlo Pro & Arlo Pro 2 Price: $54.99 Buy Now BGR may receive a commission

Digital and cloud-based options for your Cyber Monday gift guide

Add more to your computer with some of these top options.

Amber X Personal Cloud Storage

Have your cloud with the Amber X Personal Cloud Storage. It is easy to set up and allows you for home-based personal cloud data backup for all of your smart devices. The total data ownership and control you’ll have requires no membership. This is an easier way to bring your data with you.

It offers anywhere cloud access and file sharing. The 512GB built-in SSD storage with USB offers more expandable storage options. It is a private and secure alternative to using the cloud.

AMBER X Smart Personal Cloud Storage Device for Data and Media Files, 512GB High-Speed SSD, 6 C… Price: $229.00 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

VistaPrint Holiday Cards

It’s that time of year to think about sending holiday cards. With VistaPrint Holiday Cards, you’ll be able to create the perfect one. Show everyone what you and your family did this year. You can upload pictures and make fun cards for your family and friends. The possibility are nearly endless.

There are different sizes you can choose, including the main option of 4.6″ x 7.2″. There are over 2,000 different templates to take a look at. Find cards for any holiday occasion. From Black Friday to Cyber Tuesday, you can get 60% off using the code SALE60.

VistaPrint Holiday cardes Price: 60% off cards Buy Now Coupon Code: SALE60 BGR may receive a commission

LoveBox

Send your loved one the gift of memories with LoveBox. This is a Wi-Fi-enabled wooden box that opens to reveal a digital screen. The screen will display mesasges, pictures, stickers, and drawings. It’s more discrete than a text and more personal than sending something through a social media messenger app.

This sends expressions of love and affection in a personal way. There are bundles for lovers, parents, grandparents, kids, color and photo, and more. You’ll use an app to send the messages and you can store them all in the LoveBox. Starting on Black Friday, you can get 20% off everything.

LoveBox Price: 20% off everything starting Black Friday Buy Now BGR may receive a commission

Find gifts for kids

Trying to pick up something for your children? Below are some of our favorite deals.

HOMER Starter Pack

For kids ages 2-8, the HOMER Starter Pack is a great way to introduce screen time. This gift package includes a V10 Contixo Tablet, annual access for up to four kids to the Learn & Grow app, and new content added monthly. This is an app that thoughtfully helps kids learn about screen time.

It is a learning app that kids love. The lessons and activities are personalized to age, interests, and skill levels. There are playful lessons across math, science, social-emotional learning, creativity, and more. Playing ad-free helps the kid keep their attention on the lesson at hand. For Cyber Monday, you can get this starter pack for just $125.

HOMER Starter Pack Price: $125.00 on Cyber Monday Buy Now BGR may receive a commission

ONANOFF BuddyPhones Cosmos+

If your kid is learning virtually, the ONANOFF BuddyPhones Cosmos+ can help them concentrate. These are award-winning wireless kids’ headphones that feature active noise cancellation technology. It protects the child’s hearing, as it produces vibrant sounds. There are three parental-controlled safe audio levels to help monitor internal and external noise.

The boom mic is adjustable for more comfort. The patented StudyMode can be toggled with a switch that isolates and enhances the clarity. That makes them ideal for online classes. Starting on Black Friday, get these for just $74.99.

BuddyPhones Cosmos+ Volume Limited Over-Ear Bluetooth Active Noise Cancelling Headphones for Ki… Price: $74.99 on Black Friday Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

SyncUP KIDS Watch

New from T-Mobile, the SyncUP KIDS Watch allows parents to keep an eye on their kids, even when they aren’t near them. There are safety features for parents along with fun games and characters kids will love. It can be connected for talking, texting, taking calls, watching videos, and sending voice messages. It also only works with parent-approved contacts, so there aren’t any spam calls.

Parents will receive updates on their children’s whereabouts with up-to-the-minute location tracking. If you set virtual boundary alerts, you’ll be notified when your child leaves a designated area. There is a designed help button to call 911 as well. It is free via 24 monthly bill credits when you add a qualifying watch line.

SyncUP KIDS Watch from T-Mobile Price: $7.25 per monthly payment Buy Now BGR may receive a commission

Unique gifts

If your Cyber Monday gift guide is filled with people, you probably need a unique gift or two. Here are some great options.

ZmBIZI Z2

Do you want to earn money just for using your phone? Check out the ZmBIZI Z2. You can earn on average $10 per month to use your smartphone. With a Z2 phone, you need to power it on and sign up. You’ll activate your free debit card by tapping on the VISA card icon.

You then start earning reward coins for your sharing, shopping, and searching from the list of approved screen partners. Then, you can turn those reward coins into cash. This is a minority-run smartphone company that is unifying mobile hardware, social purpose, and fintech. If you sign up now, after you purchase the phone, you’ll get a free $100 VISA gift card.

ZmBIZI Z2 Price: $550.00 Buy Now BGR may receive a commission

Lumen at Home Metabolism Tracking Device

Do you want to understand how your body’s metabolism works? The Lumen at Home Metabolism Tracking Device is a great device to help you start. This promotes a healthy lifestyle by encouraging people to take care of their metabolism without trying crash diets and calorie counting. It helps train your body to use the food you eat more efficiently.

This works by measuring your body’s carbon dioxide concentration. By breathing into the device, it’ll track your levels to indicate what type of fuel your body uses to produce energy. It will then provide you with personalized suggestions on when and what to eat to fuel your workouts. With the app and the device, you’ll be able to support fat burn and improve your metabolic flexibility. This is also fully integrated with Apple Watch and Garmin wearable devices. Right now through Cyber Monday, you can get $40 off a yearly subscription.

Lumen at Home Metabolism Tracking Device Price: Buy Now BGR may receive a commission

Outdoor Products Expandable Travel Cube Set

Make packing easier with the Outdoor Products Expandable Travel Cube Set. These will revolutionize how you get ready for a trip. You’ll receive five cubes: a 14″ x 10″ x 3.2″ one, an 11.7″ x 7.7″ x 3.2″ one, a 7.7″ x 6″ x 3.2″ one, a 10.2″ x 4″ x 3.2″ one, and a 14″ x 4″ x 3.2″ one. All of them expand to 6.2″ in height.

All are made from ripstop material and will expand as you’re filling them up. Each one has a handle that is easy to grab and you’ll be able to open the main compartment as well as close it. Best of all, all of the cubes fit inside of each other, so you won’t struggle to store them. Starting November 24 through December 3, the entire site is 40% off.

Outdoor Products Expandable Travel Cube Set Price: $27.60 Buy Now BGR may receive a commission

Items for your home

Finish off your Cyber Monday gift guide with some great items for your home.

TRX Pro4 System

Trying to stay fit in your house? The TRX Pro4 System allows you to transform your home gym. This comes with everything you need to work out with at home or outdoors. You’ll get a TRX Pro4 suspension trainer, adjustable foot cradles, scratch-resistant carabiner, mesh carry bag, door anchor, industrial-grade stitching, barrel lock adjusters, suspension anchor, and a TRX Xtender.

You can also enjoy digital experiences with this system. The suspension training will allow you to ditch the weights and use your body for resistance. There are daily classes you can take and on-demand videos you can watch. You can get 30% off right now.

TRX Pro4 System Price: $174.95 through November 30 Buy Now BGR may receive a commission

Almond Cow Milk Maker

Stop buying milk. Make your own nut milk with the Almond Cow Milk Maker. This is a plant-based milk maker that lets you use any nut, seed, or grain to make milk. You can make five to six cups of fresh milk with the touch of a button.

All you need to do is add ingredients, add water, and press the button. You don’t have to strain. There’s no mess to clean up. It is very efficient. On Cyber Monday, you can get $25 off when you spend $75 sitewide.

Almond Cow Milk Maker Price: $170.00 on Cyber Monday Buy Now BGR may receive a commission

Element Case Black Ops Apple Watch Band

If you’re in need of an Apple Watch band, you won’t find a sturdier one than the Element Case Black Ops Apple Watch Band. This is like an armored vehicle for your Apple Watch. This rugged watch case is made from polycarbonate and hard anodized aluminum. The boldly unique band features independent stainless steel lugs.

This fits Apple Watch Series 4/5/6/SE. It will only fit a 44mm watch. You can adjust the circumference of the band by removing some links. In a sharp black color, it looks the part. If you buy one of these, you can get an Apple AirPods case for free.

Element Case Black Ops Watch Band for Apple Watch Series 4/5/6/SE, 44mm - Black / Red (EMT-522-… Price: $199.99 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Gravity Blankets

Enjoy the weight of the Gravity Blankets. Help improve your sleep and reduce your stress. It feels like you’re being held in a hug while you use this. It is available in a single or a king/queen. You can choose between a 15-pound, 20-pounds, or 25-pound single.

The weighted blanket features a premium micro-plush duvet cover and an inner weighted piece with fine glass beads. The precise gridded stitching ensures the beads remain uniform throughout. You can wash the cover in the washing machine. Get 30% off during Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Gravity Blankets Price: $150.50 on Black Friday Buy Now BGR may receive a commission

TruSens Air Purifier

Keep your air cleaner with the TruSens Air Purifier. This is a small air purifier that is ideal for 443 sq. ft. But there are different sizes to fill bigger spaces if needed. The 360-degree DuPont HEPA filtration captures pollutants. It will get rid of allergens, viruses, and certain VOC gases. The embedded UV light kills germs and bacteria.

This has PureDirect proprietary technology that splits clean air into two air streams. That allows it to cover more room. It also features quiet speeds and a Turbo mode that works faster. It has been optimized to continually pump out cleaner air. Save $50 now.

TruSens Small Air Purifier with UV-C Light + HEPA Filtration | Filters Pet Dander, Odor, Allerg… List Price: $149.00 Price: $99.00 You Save: $50.00 (34%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Teddy Locks

Support a sustainable small business and check out Teddy Locks. They make sustainable socks made from recycled plastic bottles. These are designed to lower your footprint. The tops are crafted to stay up, so they won’t slide down. Your foot won’t feel fatigued, thanks to the arch support.

There is seamless toe technology to protect you from developing blisters. They are thermo-regulating, moisture-wicking, and quick-drying. There are different styles, heights, sizes, and colors to choose from. They make ideal stocking stuffers.

Teddy Locks Price: Starting at $15 Buy Now BGR may receive a commission

