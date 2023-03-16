Ecobee smart thermostats are down to the lowest prices of 2023

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Ecobee is one of the two brands that come to mind immediately when you think of smart thermostats. And right now at Amazon, Ecobee smart thermostats are on sale at the lowest prices of the year so far.

Deals start at $189.99 for the newest version of the ecobee SmartThermostat with Voice Control, which is normally priced at $220. Or you can upgrade to the ecobee Smart Thermostat Premium for $219.99 instead of $250. There are also two other Ecobee deals in this sale, and we’ll tell you all about them.

This wasn’t a particularly cold winter across much of the US, but both gas and electricity prices were through the roof. That means you likely spent much more money over the past few months than you did last year even though you used much less energy.

The bad news is that gas and electricity likely aren’t going to get much cheaper anytime soon. But the good news is that there’s an easy way to save money on your energy bills every month, regardless of whether it’s summer or winter.

All you need is a smart thermostat like one of the models on sale as part of today’s Ecobee smart thermostat deals.

Smart thermostats like the ecobee SmartThermostat with Voice Control and the ecobee Smart Thermostat Premium are often thought of as conveniences. And it’s certainly true that being able to control your heat and air conditioning with a smartphone can be thought of as an unnecessary luxury.

But smart thermostats are so much more than that. Ecobee models like the ones in this sale also include intelligent features designed to reduce the amount of energy you use to heat and cool your home.

That’s beneficial in two main ways. First, you save money on your energy bills. Even at full price, an Ecobee smart thermostat will pay for itself in less than a year thanks to the money you save on your gas and electric bills. And second, it’s good for the environment because you’re using less resources.

Both of the aforementioned Ecobee models are $30 off right now, so it’s the perfect time to upgrade your home.

As we mentioned earlier, there are two extra deals in today’s sale.

The first offer gets you two pairs of Ecobee SmartSensors for $59.99 instead of $80. Set them up on any windows or doors and you can get notifications or trigger smart home automations anytime they open or close.

Additionally, the Ecobee SmartCamera is on sale for $79.99, down from $100. It’s a great indoor 1080p camera that supports both Siri and Alexa, just like Ecobee’s smart thermostats.