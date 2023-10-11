Best ecobee smart thermostat deals for Prime Big Deals Day 2023

Anyone looking for a solid deal on a smart thermostat undoubtedly has two brands on their radar. The good news is that there are some fantastic Ecobee deals available during the Prime Big Deal Days 2023 event.

You can score the deepest discounts of the year on both of Ecobee’s most popular thermostat models. The Smart Thermostat Enhanced is down to just $159.99, or you can bundle it with two SmartSensors for $189.99, down from $270. Alternatively, you can upgrade to the Ecobee Smart Thermostat Premium for $209.99 on its own or $239.99 with two SmartSensors.

Ecobee smart thermostats on sale

Fall weather has arrived, and winter is right around the corner. That means products like the Ecobee Smart Thermostat Enhanced and the Ecobee Smart Thermostat Premium are absolutely essential. And they’re both on sale at the lowest prices of the year right now.

Amazon’s discounts on both Ecobee thermostat models actually beat the prices during Prime Day this past summer. Those deals were already great, so you know you’re getting the best possible prices.

Image source: Ecobee

Ecobee smart thermostats are right on par with the Nest Learning Thermostat that kicked off the connected thermostat craze. They have all the features a smart thermostat should have. Plus, you’ll get some awesome features you won’t find in a Nest.

For example, Ecobee’s higher-end models have built-in support for Alexa voice commands. That means you basically have an Echo Dot built right into your thermostat!

As we mentioned earlier, two different thermostats are discounted during Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days event.

The cheaper of the two models is the Ecobee Smart Thermostat Enhanced, which is on sale for $159.99 instead of $190. This model is also available in a bundle with two SmartSensors for $189.99, down from $270.

If you want a more advanced model, you can always upgrade to the Ecobee Smart Thermostat Premium for $209.99 or $239.99 in a bundle with two SmartSensors.

This model has all of the same features as the Enhanced version, plus a few additional features. Most notably, the Premium version gets indoor air quality monitoring, an included remote sensor, Spotify Connect support, and a built-in smart speaker that works with Alexa or Siri.

In other words, in addition to a thermostat you’re basically getting an Echo Dot or HomePod mini that mounts on your wall.

Also of note, Ecobee SmartCameras are on sale for $79.99 each during Prime Big Deal Days.

Amazon also has deals on Nest smart thermostats

If you want a smart thermostat, but you prefer Nest, we’ve got you covered there too. Both of Google’s beloved Nest thermostats are on sale at the lowest prices of the year for Prime Day.

More Prime Big Deal Days 2023 coverage

Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days sale in 2023 takes place on October 10 and October 11. It’s packed full of deep discounts and great deals for Prime members only.

