Cyber Monday Fire TV Stick deals start at $16 in 2023

Fire TV Stick Cyber Monday deals are finally here. And in case you’re wondering, yes, they do indeed bring you the lowest prices of 2023 on multiple models.

Our readers are flocking to Amazon during Cyber Monday to pick up the company’s various Fire TV Stick devices on sale. Among the deals is the Fire TV Stick Lite on sale for just $15.99. Also, the Fire TV Stick 4K is on sale for $24.99 instead of $50, and it’s even more popular. With 4K and HDR for that great price, it’s no wonder our readers prefer the 4K model.

If you were shopping for Instant Pots and headphones on Black Friday instead of streaming media players, don’t worry. All of Amazon’s Fire TV Stick Cyber Monday deals are just as good as the deals we say during Black Friday.

The only thing to keep in mind is we don’t know if these prices will be around all week long, or just on Cyber Monday.

Fire TV Stick Cyber Monday deals

Amazon’s beloved Fire TV lineup is neck and neck with Roku in terms of popularity among our readers. Now, the most affordable product in that lineup is even more affordable thanks to the biggest discount ever. Head to Amazon and you’ll find the Fire TV Stick Lite on sale for just $15.99.

For those unaware of this latest addition to Amazon’s Fire TV lineup, the device itself is exactly the same as the regular Fire TV Stick. The only difference is the remote, which is still an Alexa Voice Remote but doesn’t have the extra power and volume buttons to control your TV.

Truth be told, however, we don’t recommend getting the Fire TV Stick Lite or the regular Fire TV Stick while they’re on sale for Cyber Monday 2023. Instead, you should go for the 4K model while it’s on sale for just a few dollars more.

Upgrade to 4K

The #1 best-selling Fire TV Stick 4K is currently on sale for $24.99, which is a much better deal than either of the HD models.

The Fire TV Stick 4K does everything the lesser models can do, and more. It supports 4K resolution as well as HDR, so the picture quality is much better. The bottom line is that the 4K model is much more “future-proof” than the lesser Fire TV Sticks. And since it’s on sale for just a few extra dollars, it’s definitely a smarter purchase right now.

If you want an even more powerful option, the Fire TV Stick 4K Max is also on sale for Cyber Monday.

This is the latest and greatest version of the 4K Max, featuring an even faster processor. It also got a wireless tech upgrade, so the new model supports Wi-Fi 6E instead of just Wi-Fi 6 like the previous-generation model.

The newest Fire TV Stick 4K Max retails for $60, but it’s down to $39.99 for Cyber Monday. It’s a new all-time low price, but that shouldn’t come as much of a surprise since this is the first time it has ever been discounted.

And finally, if you want it all, you can pick up a $140 Fire TV Cube on sale for $109.99. It’s basically a Fire TV Stick 4K combined with an Echo Dot, and people love it. This is Amazon’s newest model, and it’s on sale at the lowest price yet.

All of Amazon’s Fire TV Stick Cyber Monday deals are fantastic. Definitely take advantage before they start selling out.

