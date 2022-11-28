Cyber Monday Crest & Colgate deals on teeth whiteners & more

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Yes, Cyber Monday is obviously a great opportunity to save on tech products like Apple AirPods and smart TVs. That should obviously go without saying. But this huge one-day sale is good for so much more than that. And this year, there are Cyber Monday 2022 deals on Crest and Colgate products that you don’t want to miss.

To start, Crest 3D Whitestrips are down to just $29.99 instead of $50. There are also fantastic deals on Colgate Optic teeth whitening pens and so much more. In this roundup, we’ll show you all the best deals to shop on Cyber Monday.

Featured deals in this article:

Be sure to check out Amazon’s deals hub for all the latest Cyber Monday deals.

Plus, BGR’s team of shopping experts rounded up all the best bargains right here in this mega-list of Cyber Monday deals.

Cyber Monday Crest Whitestrips deals

Image source: Crest

First and foremost, Crest 3D Whitestrips Professional Effects are down to the lowest price of 2022.

These are the teeth whitening strips that practically everyone uses — the gold standard. This particular type of 3D Whitestrips has 55,000 5-star ratings on Amazon. Just scroll through the reviews, and you’ll see how well they work for people.

These Whitestrips retail for $46 per box. But during this Cyber Monday sale, you can get Crest 3D Whitestrips for just $29.99.

Crest 3D Whitestrips, Professional Effects, Teeth Whitening Strip Kit, 44 Strips (22 Count Pack… List Price: $45.99 Price: $29.99 You Save: $16.00 (35%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Next up, we have Crest 3D Whitestrips + LED Light at-Home Teeth Whitening Kit. And as you might’ve guessed, this is a similar kit, but it includes both Whitestrips and an LED whitening light.

Rather than paying $80 for a box of 20 treatments, you’ll pay $44.99 thanks to this Crest deal.

Crest 3D Whitestrips + LED Light List Price: $79.99 Price: $44.99 You Save: $35.00 (44%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

You’ll find a few more deals on Crest 3D Whitestrips for Cyber Monday 2022, and they’re all listed below.

Crest 3D Whitestrips, Glamorous White, Teeth Whitening Strip Kit, 32 Strips (16 Count Pack) -Pa… List Price: $39.99 Price: $27.99 You Save: $12.00 (30%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Crest 3D Whitestrips, Professional Effects Plus, Teeth Whitening Strip Kit, 48 Strips (24 Count… List Price: $49.99 Price: $34.99 You Save: $15.00 (30%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Crest 3D Whitestrips for Sensitive Teeth, Teeth Whitening Strip Kit, 28 Strips (14 Count Pack) List Price: $50.00 Price: $29.99 You Save: $20.01 (40%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Colgate deals for Cyber Monday 2022

Image source: Colgate

Each of those Cyber Monday deals on Crest 3D Whitestrips is great. But Crest obviously isn’t the only game in town.

Now, it’s time to check out a few Colgate deals as well. And we’ll start with the popular Colgate Hum smart electric toothbrush.

Hum is one of the smartest and yet simplest electric toothbrushes on the market. People love it, and it’s on sale with huge discounts of up to $46 off for Cyber Monday.

hum by Colgate Black Electric Toothbrush for Adults, Rechargeable Smart Sonic Toothbrush, Black… List Price: $79.99 Price: $39.54 You Save: $41.31 (52%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Next, we have the Colgate Optic White Overnight Teeth Whitening Pen and Colgate Optic White Pro Series Whitening Kit. They are both on sale with big discounts until the end of the day on Cyber Monday.

Colgate’s whitening pen is one of the best-selling whitening products out there right now. And the Pro Series Whitening Kit is an extremely popular teeth whitening solution.

These are the lowest prices online right now, so it’s time to stock up!

Colgate Optic White Overnight Teeth Whitening Pen, Teeth Stain Remover to Whiten Teeth, 35 Nigh… List Price: $24.99 Price: $17.48 You Save: $11.01 (44%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Colgate Optic White Pro Series Whitening Kit, Teeth Whitening Pen and LED Tray, Professional-Le… List Price: $49.97 Price: $46.69 You Save: $14.99 (30%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

More Cyber Monday 2022 deals

The Cyber Monday deals we covered in this article are fantastic. But we’ve barely scratched the surface because there are hundreds of thousands of great deals out there this year.

If you’re looking for all the best deals for Cyber Monday 2022, you’ll find them in BGR’s extensive coverage. We’ve rounded up all the hottest products on sale ahead of the holidays this year. Plus, you’ll find all the deepest discounts from top retailers, including Best Buy, Walmart, and Amazon.

Check out the following Cyber Monday roundups and you won’t miss any of the most popular deals of the season!

Go here to see this month’s best deals online!