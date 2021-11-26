The smart cooker that replaced my Instant Pot is $120 on Black Friday only

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Everyone knows Instant Pot and everyone loves Instant Pot. The brand deserves all the love it gets, of course, and there’s a massive Black Friday Instant Pot sale right now at Amazon. But there’s another option out there that has really been gaining attention lately. It’s called the CHEF iQ Smart Cooker, and there’s a CHEF iQ Black Friday deal that you need to see to believe.

There is one problem, however. The incredible Black Friday 2021 deal that slashes this amazing multi-use pressure cooker is available for one day only!

CHEF iQ Smart Pressure Cooker 10 Cooking Functions & 18 Features, Built-in Scale, 1000+ Presets… List Price: $199.99 Price: $119.99 You Save: $80.00 (40%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

The CHEF iQ Smart Cooker is an awesome multi-function electric cooker. It combines everything people love about Instant Pots with smart new features that you won’t find on anything from Instant Brands. Head over to Amazon and you’ll find a rare discount on the Smart Cooker. It’s down to a new all-time low price, so it’s the perfect time to see what all the fuss is about.

CHEF iQ Black Friday deal

Remember how life-changing it was when you got your first Instant Pot? It was so eye-opening for me… and I was able to experience that feeling all over again last year when I was sent a new CHEF iQ Smart Cooker to test. Now that I’ve been using it for a while and I really rely on it. I’ve experienced firsthand how much better the cooking experience is when you add in novel features and app connectivity.

In fact, I don’t see myself ever going back to my Instant Pot.

At first glance, the CHEF iQ Smart Cooker appears to be yet another Instant Pot knockoff that will never measure up to the original. Once you turn it on for the first time, however, you can tell right away that the Smart Cooker is something else entirely.

Yes, it looks like an Instant Pot. And yes, it offers plenty of different cooking modes like an Instant Pot. But this fantastic kitchen tool is actually so much more — it’s the next logical step in the evolution of electric multi-cookers. It’s about so much more than just cooking a meal after you’ve prepped the ingredients and dumped them into the inner pot.

What makes it great?

This brilliant device connects to the CHEF iQ app and walks you through each step of the process when you’re preparing the meal, from start to finish. These guided recipes are wonderfully easy to follow, just like your favorite YouTube chef tutorials. But these are interactive — the CHEF iQ Smart Cooker will even weigh liquid and dry ingredients as you add each one to the pot, ensuring that you get the perfect result each and every time.

You’ll find more than 300 cooking presets in the Smart Cooker and more than 1,000 in the app. It also comes with everything you need to use each and every one. This brilliant device blew me away the very first time I used it, and I’m not sure I’ll ever be able to go back to my Instant Pot.

The CHEF iQ Smart Cooker retails for $200 and it’s worth every penny. But a big CHEF iQ Black Friday deal on Amazon slashes the price to just $119.99. This is a new all-time low price that you’d have to be crazy to pass up!.

