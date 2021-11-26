Roomba inventor’s new robot hits all-time low price for Black Friday

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Weeding your yard or garden is a pain. Thankfully, I found the ultimate weeding tool a few years back. It's called the CobraHead Original Weeder & Cultivator Hand Tool, it costs just under $30 on Amazon, and it's amazing. Seriously, just flip through the reviews on the product page for a few minutes. You'll immediately see why this simple hand tool has an impressive 4.8-star rating on Amazon. That's practically unheard of! I highly doubt there will ever be a better hand tool than the CobraHead. But the BGR Deals team recently tested a new kind of weed killer that works in gardens, flower beds, and more, and it takes things to a whole new level. It's called the Tertill Garden Weeding Robot and it's nothing short of a game-changer.

Are you familiar with Joe Jones? You might not be, but you’re definitely familiar with his work. Jones is one of the people who invented the Roomba robot vacuum, the first autonomous vacuum cleaner. That feat alone is all you need to know to appreciate the kind of innovations Jones is capable of.

Now, he’s back with a new autonomous robot that I recently had the pleasure of testing.

The nifty new Tertill Garden Weeding Robot looks sort of like a cute little green Roomba. Instead of working inside your house, however, you set it up outside in your garden or a flower bed. It needs physical borders to keep it confined to whatever space you’re working in. Then it roams the area constantly and chops down any weeds in its path.

How can the Tertill differentiate between a weed and any other plant, you ask? Simple: it cuts any growth it sees that’s less than 1 inch tall. It doesn’t pull up the roots, but it doesn’t need to. Instead, it just keeps chopping weeds as they regrow until eventually, they don’t have anymore stored energy so they die off. If you have small sprouts that you want to protect, there are a few barriers that come with the robot or you can use anything else you might have lying around to block it.

Unlike the Roomba, the Tertill offers a user experience that is truly “set it and forget it”. As a matter of fact, you never even need to charge it! Now, thanks to a fantastic Black Friday Tertill deal, it’s the perfect time to see for yourself how great the Tertill is.

Set it and forget it

With a Roomba or any other robot vacuum, you still need to empty it after it runs. Even if you have a newer self-emptying robot vacuum like the Roomba i3+ that’s $50 off right now at Amazon, you still have to replace the dust collection bag in the base at least once a month. If you have a pet, you probably also have to untangle the brush on the bottom every few months.

Meanwhile, the Tertill Garden Weeding Robot needs no regular maintenance. It’s solar-powered so it constantly recharges on its own. Then, it roams around your garden every day hunting for new weeds. It works a little bit every day. Afterward, it camps out to recharge itself again with the solar panel on top.

Do you have an enclosed garden of up to 200 sq. ft. or flower beds with raised borders? If so, the Tertill is a must-have gadget that you’re going to love. You’ll never need to worry about weeding again!

The Tertill is worth more than its $349 retail price when you consider the time it saves.

Here’s a video that explains everything you need to know about the Tertill. You can also see it in action:

Tertill fast facts

Here are some key takeaways:

Requires no programming — it only has one button and that’s all it needs

Solar-powered and weatherproof so you never need to recharge it or take it inside to protect it from the elements

Works its way in between all your plants and only chops up weeds

Proven to be just as effective as hand weeding, according to the manufacturer

Runs for about 1 hour each day, stopping and starting constantly as the sun recharges it

Weeds gardens and enclosed beds up to 200 square feet in size

Needs at least 12 inches of space between plant rows

Boundry must be at least 4 inches tall, preferably made of metal, wood, or stone

Connect the free smartphone app to configure and control your Tertill

