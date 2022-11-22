Black Friday Roomba deals 2022: Best robot vacuums on sale

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Ask anyone who owns a robot vacuum and he or she will tell you. Not having to worry about daily vacuuming is a huge weight off your shoulders. If you’ve been considering a robot vacuum purchase or adding a second vacuum to your arsenal for a different floor, now is the time to do it. Black Friday Roomba deals in 2022 are incredible!

Featured deals in this article:

Amazon has so many best-selling iRobot models on sale at rock-bottom prices. Prices start at just $179 for the wildly popular Roomba 694 robot vacuum, and the Roomba 692 is $199. Or, if you want to step things up, the self-emptying Roomba i3+ is down to $399 instead of $600.

All of those deals match all-time low prices!

Also on sale at all-time lows are iRobot’s high-end models. That includes the Roomba j7+ for $599 instead of $800 and the Roomba s9+ for $799 instead of $1,000.

Or, you can go all-out and get the Roomba s9+ and Braava Jet m6 mop bundle for $1,049.

Black Friday Roomba deals in 2022

Robot vacuums are nothing short of fantastic. Ask any person who owns an autonomous vacuum and he or she will attest to the fact that it’s nothing short of a game-changer. There’s incredible freedom in not having to worry about annoying chores like regular vacuuming each day, and we all deserve to experience that delightful freedom.

We all know that iRobot’s Roomba played the biggest role in popularizing robot vacuum cleaners. But there’s also no question whatsoever that iRobot is still the market leader to this day.

The company’s various autonomous vacuum models are all a cut above the competition. Of course, the best always comes at a price and Roomba robot vacuums are no exception to that rule. But it’s totally worth it if you want power and reliability.

If you don’t already own a Roomba robot vacuum or if you’re looking for a second vacuum to handle a different floor of your home, Amazon is running a massive sale. These Black Friday Roomba deals are the best bargains we’ve ever seen.

Prices start at $179

iRobot has been making robot vacuums for what seems like an eternity. And after all this time, Roomba vacuums are still widely considered to be the best robot vacuum cleaners in the business. This week, five different models from across the company’s product catalog are available with deep discounts at Amazon.

Starting with the most affordable model, the Roomba 694 robot vacuum is down to $179 for Black Friday 2021. The best-selling $300 Roomba 692 robot vacuum with Alexa is on sale for $199.99. These powerful vacuum cleaners cover all the basics. And they add in voice control thanks to support for Amazon’s virtual personal assistant.

iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum-Wi-Fi Connectivity, Personalized Cleaning Recommendations, Works… List Price: $274.00 Price: $179.00 You Save: $95.00 (35%)

You can also pick up a Braava 380t robot mop at the same $199 price as the 692. This model typically sells for $300. Having a robot vacuum clean up after you and your family is terrific, but your hard flooring still needs to be mopped.

On top of those great deals, Amazon also has the Roomba i3 for $299 instead of $400. Before you jump on that deal, however, you should definitely think about upgrading to the most impressive model in Amazon’s entire sale.

The $600 Roomba i3+ comes with a special docking station that allows the vacuum to empty itself when it’s done cleaning. Thanks to a $100 discount, this incredible self-emptying robot vacuum is on sale for just $399!

If you ask us, this Roomba i3+ deal is the single best Black Friday Roomba deal out there.

iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO (3550) Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum – Now Clean By Room With Smart Mapping,… List Price: $549.99 Price: $399.00 You Save: $205.00 (37%)

High-end Roomba robot vacuums on sale

Image source: Maren Estrada for BGR

Many people are looking for something a bit smarter than the older models we covered above. Well, we have good news: Flagship models have even deeper discounts for Black Friday 2022!

The Roomba j7 and Roomba j7+ with auto-empty both have deep discounts for Black Friday. That means prices start at just $349.

You can learn more about this AI-powered robot vacuum in my Roomba j7+ review.

iRobot Roomba j7+ (7550) Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum – Identifies and avoids obstacles like pet… List Price: $799.99 Price: $599.00 You Save: $200.99 (25%)

For anyone who wants the most powerful iRobot model on the market, there’s only one option to consider. The top-of-the-line Roomba s9+ robot vacuum that used to retail for $1,300 is now on sale for just $799.

Or, get the Roomba s9+ and Braava Jet m6 bundle for $949 instead of $1,249. Read through BGR’s Roomba S9+ review to learn more about this impressive model.

iRobot Roomba s9+ (9550) Robot Vacuum with Automatic Dirt Disposal- Empties itself, Wi-Fi Conne… List Price: $999.99 Price: $799.00 You Save: $200.99 (20%)

