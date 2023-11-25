Best Vitamix deals for Cyber Monday 2023

Cyber Monday is here, which means certain kitchen products are on sale at the lowest prices of the year. Examples include Instant Pots, Keurig coffee makers, and the Magic Bullet blender everyone loves. Of course, there’s another type of blender that goes on sale with deep discounts ahead of the holidays each year. And in 2023, there are fantastic Cyber Monday Vitamix blender deals that you won’t want to miss.

Prices start at just $109.95 for a Vitamix immersion blender bundle that people love. The super popular Vitamix Explorian blender is also on sale, and there are more Vitamix deals to check out.

See Pricing See Pricing See Pricing See Pricing

Vitamix blenders on sale

Everyone knows the Vitamix brand. The company makes the best professional-grade blenders out there, hands down. Restaurants use them, smoothie shops use them, and professional chefs use them at home. And now you’re going to start using one at home, too.

Best. Deals. Sales. Your inbox. Sign up for our exclusive daily deals list, sent every AM. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

This year’s Cyber Monday deals on Vitamix blenders include more than a half-dozen models on sale at the best prices of 2023. If ever there was a time to see what the fuss is about, this is it.

The most popular deal ahead of the holidays this year is going to be the Vitamix Explorian blender. It’s already one of the most affordable Vitamix blenders, and now it’s down to the lowest price of the year.

$480 is a fair price considering it’ll practically last forever, but it’s down to just $299.95 for Cyber Monday 2023. Or, you can pick one up that’s part of Amazon’s “Renewed Premium” program instead, and it’ll only cost you $229.95.

See Pricing See Pricing

On top of that, there’s actually a Vitamix blender on sale for even less than that right now. It’s obviously not a standard blender, though. It’s a Vitamix immersion blender bundle, which normally sells for $190.

Right now, this popular model is down to $129.95.

Available on Amazon

And finally, we’ve saved the most powerful model for last.

The Vitamix Propel Series 750 blender is a monster of a blender. It packs enough power to be used in any commercial kitchen, but it’s much more affordable than models you’d typically find in restaurants.

This blender has five preset programs — Smoothie, Hot Soup, Frozen Dessert, Dips, and Spreads — plus a manual mode with adjustable power. Also, there’s a self-cleaning program that you’re definitely going to appreciate when you’re done making smoothies or whatever else needs blending.

The Vitamix Propel 750 costs $630 at full retail, but it’s on sale for $399.95 for Cyber Monday.

Available on Amazon

More Cyber Monday 2023 deals

The Cyber Monday deals we covered in this article are great. But we’ve barely scratched the surface because there are hundreds of thousands of great deals out there this year.

If you’re looking for all the best deals for Cyber Monday 2023, you’ll find them in BGR’s extensive coverage. We’ve rounded up all the hottest products on sale ahead of the holidays this year. Plus, you’ll find all the deepest discounts from top retailers, including Best Buy, Walmart, and Amazon.

Check out the following Cyber Monday roundups, and you won’t miss any of the most popular deals of the season!