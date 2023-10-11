Best HEPA air purifiers on sale for Prime Big Deal Days 2023

Air purifiers are extremely popular right now, and that shouldn’t really come as much of a surprise. The past few years have been marked by a global pandemic, and smoke from wildfires blanketed much of the US earlier this year. That’s likely what made people start taking air purifiers more seriously lately. That also might be why everyone is looking for the best Prime Big Deal Days HEPA air purifier deals right now.

The good news is that there are plenty of great air purifier deals to choose from on October 10-11. Best-selling Coway air purifiers have deep discounts, and so are air purifiers from Honeywell, BISSELL, Shark, and more.

We can’t stress this enough: not all air purifiers are created equal. A $40 model on the bottom shelf at your local drugstore isn’t the same as a sophisticated system that purifies the air in your home with a HEPA filter.

In this roundup, we’re going to cover the best Prime Big Deal Days 2023 deals on HEPA air purifiers.

Coway HEPA air purifiers on sale

Are you looking for the very best of the best? If so, you probably already have the brand Coway on your shortlist. It’s one of the hottest air purifier makers out there. What’s more, Coway has some of the best HEPA air purifier deals of Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days event.

Among all the Coway deals, we have two favorites.

First, the Coway Airmega 400 air purifier is one of the best models out there. It covers a plenty of space — up to 1,560 square feet — and it sports a very cool design. It almost looks like some sort of modern furniture or something

This model retails for $500, but it‘s down to $342.99 for Amazon’s big Fall Prime Day sale.

If you don’t need quite that much oomph, the Coway Airmega 250 smart air purifier is also on sale with a deep discount.

This popular model retails for $400, but it’s only $239.99 on October 10-11.

Here are a few more Coway models that are on sale during Amazon’s big sale:

Other HEPA air purifiers on sale now

In addition to those popular Coway models, there are a few more deals that really stand out for us.

First, there are a few extremely popular Honeywell HEPA air purifiers that are down to the lowest prices of the season for Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days sale. One is the Honeywell HPA104 HEPA Air Purifier, which is a best-seller at just about every retailer. Right now, it’s down to just $81.99.

In addition to those phenomenal deals, there are a few great HEPA air purifiers on sale from BISSELL and Shark.

Here are our favorite HEPA air purifier deals from these two brands:

