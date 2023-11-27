Cyber Monday Amazon Echo deals have the best prices of 2023

Everyone had a busy Black Friday last week, but we hope you rested up over the weekend. Cyber Monday Amazon Echo deals are now here with the lowest prices of the year.

Amazon went all-in for Cyber Monday this year and slashed the prices of just about every Echo device you can think of. Want some examples? You can get the Echo Dot 5th-Gen for $22.99 or the Echo Show 5 for $34.99. And if you think those prices are low, wait until you see the rest of the deals Amazon has lined up for Cyber Monday 2023.

Save big on Echo smart speakers

Image source: Christian de Looper for BGR

Everyone loves Amazon’s Echo speakers, so we’re going to start there. And by the way, what’s not to love? You get great sound quality to stream music anywhere in your house. But more importantly, you get hands-free access to Alexa and all of the awesome skills that come with it.

For Cyber Monday 2023, Amazon’s Echo deals slash several different models to all-time low prices. The Echo 4th gen speaker that normally sells for $100 is down to $54.99. That’s not an all-time low price for this model, but it is the lowest price of 2023.

Of course, Echo Dots are always the most popular Echo speakers. Don’t worry, because Amazon’s running amazing Echo Dot deals right now for Cyber Monday.

As we mentioned earlier, the Echo Dot 5th-Gen is on sale at an all-time low price of just $22.99 in multiple colors. You can also get an Echo Pop for just $17.99, down from $40.

Cyber Monday deals on Echo Buds

Image source: Amazon

Do you think brand-new AirPods Pro 2 for $199.99 is a crazy deal? Wait until you see Amazon’s Echo Buds Cyber Monday deals this year.

Echo Buds with Standard Charging retail for $119.99, which is in line with AirPods 2 when they’re on sale. Grab a pair right now, however, and you’ll only pay $64.99. That’s an all-time low. And don’t forget, Echo Buds are noise-cancelling headphones, which AirPods 2 are not. Also, you can upgrade to Echo Buds with Wireless Charging for just $84.99. That’s insane!

If you don’t care about active noise cancelling on your earbuds, there’s an even cheaper option to check out.

The newest version of Amazon’s Echo Buds offer a different design at a much lower price. They sort of look like Apple’s cheapest AirPods, but they’re way more affordable at just $50. But that’s the full retail price — you’ll only pay $34.99 during Cyber Monday 2023.

Echo Show deals and more

Amazon Echo Show 5 on a table next to a small potted plant. Image source: Christian de Looper for BGR

Last but not least, Amazon has crazy Echo Show Cyber Monday deals running right now. The Echo Show 5 is down to $39.99 instead of $90. You can also upgrade to the Echo Show 8 for $59.99, which means you’re getting a huge upgrade for just $20 more.

Last but not least, the Echo Show 10 is on sale for $159.99, down from $250. That’s a massive discount.

Amazon Echo Auto brings Alexa to your car

Image source: Amazon

Amazon’s Echo Auto is definitely one of our favorite Amazon gadgets ever. And this year, it also happens to be one of the best Cyber Monday Amazon Echo deals you can get.

For $55, the Echo Auto adds hands-free Alexa to nearly any car. All you need is Bluetooth or even just a regular old aux-in port. The gadget then connects to your smartphone for internet connectivity, and that’s it. You get Alexa through your car speakers so you can stream music, navigate, control your smart home gadgets from afar, and so much more.

The Echo Auto is a steal at $33 if you ask us. But grab one on sale right now, and you’ll pay just $34.99. This is one of our favorite Cyber Monday deals in 2023.

Of note, you’ll pay the exact same price if you bundle the Echo Auto with 4 months of Amazon Music Unlimited.

