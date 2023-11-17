Apple Watch Ultra 2 hits all-time low of $739 for Black Friday

It is extremely rare for a hot new Apple product to go on sale with a discount. And yet that’s exactly what’s happening with several of the new devices that debuted during Apple’s big iPhone 15 event in mid-September. The most popular deal is on Apple’s new USB-C AirPods Pro 2, which are currently on sale with a discount. And now, the new Apple Watch Ultra 2 is also on sale with its biggest-ever discount.

Just like the first-generation model, the Apple Watch Ultra 2 retails for $799. For the first time since its release, however, the Apple Watch Ultra 2 is currently on sale with a $60 discount at Amazon and Best Buy. That means you can pick up Apple’s biggest and best smartwatch for just $739, which is a new all-time low price for the Apple Watch Ultra 2.

If you read our Apple Watch Ultra 2 hands-on impressions, you’ll see that this is the best smartwatch that Apple has ever released.

No, the Apple Watch Ultra 2 isn’t a massive upgrade compared to the first-generation model, but there are several key areas that Apple focused on with the new version. And if you don’t care about any of Apple’s key improvements, you can always get a first-generation Apple Watch Ultra instead while it’s on sale with a discount.

As I mentioned, the Apple Watch Ultra 2 is a big improvement over the original model in a few key areas.

First, we have the display. Apple’s new OLED screen is even brighter than the display on the first model. That’s obviously a big deal in sunny environments, which is important since the Ultra model is geared toward the outdoors.

Also important is the fact that the new screen’s brightness can go as low as 1 nit. That’ll save plenty of battery life in low-light environments.

The other big hardware improvements are the S9 SiP and new health sensors in the Apple Watch Ultra 2. The watch is much faster and more responsive thanks to Apple’s upgraded processor. Plus, health tracking is more accurate than ever before.

As we all expected, the Apple Watch Ultra 2 retails for $799, just like its predecessor. That’s a fair price for a titanium smartwatch with the most advanced features in the industry.

If you want to save some money, however, you’ll find that this model is already on sale with a deep discount. Head over to Amazon, and you’ll pay $739 for the Apple Watch Ultra 2 at Amazon and Best Buy, which is a $60 discount. Also of note, the deal price is available on several different band options.

Anyone on the lookout for a new Apple Watch that’s much less expensive and more compact will undoubtedly be eying the Apple Watch Series 9. Just like the Ultra 2, it’s on sale with a big discount at Amazon.

And if you want to spend as little as possible for a watch in brand-new condition, the Apple Watch SE is on sale starting at just $219.99.