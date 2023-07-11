Best Apple Watch Prime Day deals 2023

BGR’s comprehensive guide on the best Apple Watch deals is updated constantly. We always do our best to show you which models are on sale, and where you can find the best deals online and in stores. But for Prime Day 2023, the Apple Watch deals are so impressive that I needed to round them up in a separate article.

Prices start at just $199.99 for the Apple Watch SE, which is a $50 discount and an all-time low price. Or, you’ll find prices as low as $279.99 for the Apple Watch Series 8. Again, that’s the best price ever for this model. Every size and colorway is on sale, and you’ll also save on GPS models or GPS + Cellular versions. In other words, now is the perfect time to get a new Apple Watch for yourself or as a gift.

See Pricing See Pricing See Pricing See Pricing

There are precious few electronic devices in my life that I don’t think I could comfortably live without at this point. I’m not talking about gadgets that are nice to have, or that make certain things more convenient. I’m talking about things that I refuse to be without in my day-to-day life.

My smartphone is one, and I have to have a good pair of noise cancelling headphones. Also, I obviously need my computer to work. Those are all obvious. Some people might add a TV to the list, but I think I’d be fine without any televisions in my life. Heck, I’d probably be better off.

But I would also absolutely add my Apple Watch to the list of devices I need.

I have the Apple Watch Series 8, and it is without question one of the most important gadgets in my life. I rely on it so much these days that I probably wouldn’t know what to do with myself if I didn’t have it on my wrist.

My Apple Watch tracks my sleep and all of my workouts. Plus, it reminds me to stand up and move around if I’ve been working too long, and to drink a glass of water thanks to Waterminder. It shows me the weather so I know what to wear and whether or not I need an umbrella. It also gives me quick access to notifications, text messages, and even shortcuts so I can do things like open my garage or turn off the TV with one or two taps.

I could go on and on. The bottom line is that the Apple Watch is a must-have device for any iPhone user. And for Prime Day 2023, Apple Watch deals are down to the lowest prices of the year.

Apple Watch Series 8 is $119 off

Apple Watch Series 8 is discounted in every color and size. Image source: Maren Estrada for BGR

The Apple Watch Series 8 is Apple’s most popular and best-selling model. It also happens to have the best Prime Day Apple Watch deal of the year.

Amazon is offering a nice big $119 discount on just about every Apple Watch Series 8 SKU there is. Whether you want the cheapest model in aluminum or a GPS + Cellular watch in stainless steel, you’re going to get it at the lowest price of 2023.

Prime Day deals on the Apple Watch Series 8 start at $279.99 for the 41mm GPS model, down from $399. If you need a larger one, you’ll pay $329.99 instead of $429 for the 45mm version.

See Pricing See Pricing

Those prices are so good that I’m actually jealous because I paid so much more for my Apple Watch Series 8. I did get it on sale, but Prime Day 2023’s sale prices offer much bigger discounts than I was able to find earlier this year.

The models above are both GPS-only versions, but you’ll still save $100 if you want to add cellular. Apple’s GPS + Cellular smartwatches start at $379.99 instead of $499 for the 41mm model. Meanwhile, the 45mm model starts at $409.99, down from $529.

See Pricing See Pricing

All of these deals are available on every different colorway, which is fantastic. These prices are scheduled to be around through the end of Prime Day on July 12, but various models will inevitably start to sell out long before then.

Save $50 on Apple Watch SE

The 2nd-generation Apple Watch SE is down to its lowest price. Image source: Maren Estrada for BGR

The Apple Watch SE is a brilliant addition to Apple’s smartwatch lineup. It doesn’t have all the bells and whistles from the Apple Watch Series 8, such as a blood oxygen sensor, a temperature sensor, and ECG. But the SE definitely covers all the most important things, and it costs much less than the Series 8.

Apple’s second-generation SE model normally starts at $249, which is $150 less than the comparable Apple Watch Series 8 model. Of course, Prime Day deals on the Apple Watch SE mean you’ll pay much less than that.

See Pricing See Pricing

During Amazon’s big summer sale on July 11-12, the 40mm Apple Watch SE costs just $199.99 for the GPS model. The bigger 44mm Apple Watch SE starts at $229.99 in every colorway, down from $279. Those are both the best prices of 2023, offering $50 savings on either model.

As is the case with the Series 8, Amazon is offering the same deals on the Apple Watch SE GPS + Cellular smartwatches. You’ll pay $249.99 instead of $299 for the 40mm version, or $279.99 instead of $329 for the 44mm model.

See Pricing See Pricing

As I warned you with the Series 8, Amazon’s Apple Watch SE deals are also at risk of selling out. Your best bet is to grab one early on during Amazon’s big Prime Day 2023 sale.

More Prime Day 2023 coverage

Amazon Prime Day 2023 includes hundreds of thousands of deals that are exclusively available to shoppers who subscribe to Amazon Prime. If you’re not already a Prime member, you can sign up for a free 30-day Amazon Prime trial and shop all of these great Prime Day deals for free.

Here’s some more coverage from BGR that you should check out to see all the best Prime Day 2023 deals: