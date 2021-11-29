Apple’s Cyber Monday 2021 deals are here – get these better deals instead

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Apple Store Cyber Monday 2021 deals are here! That’s the good news. The bad news is that just like every other year, Apple’s own Cyber Monday deals are pretty terrible. After all, Apple never offers discounts on its various iPhones, iPads, AirPods, Apple Watches, or Macs.

As annoying as it is, we doubt it will ever change. Instead, Apple gives out gift cards of varying denominations depending on which products you purchase. And needless to say, they’re Apple Store gift cards. That means you can’t spend them anywhere else.

It’s a shame that Apple never has deals for Black Friday or Cyber Monday. But the good news is we’re about to show you tons of Apple Cyber Monday 2021 deals that are so much better than what Apple is offering!

Apple Store Cyber Monday 2021 deals

Image source: Christian de Looper for BGR

Before we get to the good stuff, let’s take a look at all the Apple Store Cyber Monday deals that Apple announced for 2021. These deals are available from November 26 through the end of the day on November 29.

$50 gift card when you buy an iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, and iPhone SE

Up to a $75 gift card when you buy AirPods (2nd and 3rd generation), AirPods Pro, and AirPods Max

$50 gift card when you buy an Apple Watch SE and Apple Watch Series 3

$100 gift card with iPad Pro 11” and iPad Pro 12.9”

Up to a $200 gift card when you buy a MacBook Air, MacBook Pro 13”, Mac mini, and iMac 27”

$50 gift card with Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD

Up to a $50 gift card with Studio3 Wireless, Solo3 Wireless, and more

Up to a $50 gift card when you buy Apple Pencil (2nd generation), Smart Keyboard Folio, MagSafe Duo Charger, AirTag 4 pack, and Magic Keyboard

If you fell asleep halfway through reading those “deals,” we can’t blame you. The good news is that there are MUCH better Apple deals out there for Cyber Monday 2021. And you can get them right now!

Buy a $100 Apple Gift Card, get $15 FREE!

We found a bonus deal that Apple fans are going to love!

Do you have an Apple fan in your life? Do you love Apple products yourself? In either case, there’s a limited-time Amazon Cyber Monday gift card offer that you need to take advantage of. Just spend $100 or more on an Apple Gift Card and use the coupon code APPLENOV at checkout. When you do, you’ll get a $15 bounceback credit!

If you send an Apple eGift Card to yourself and take advantage of the $10 Amazon Gift Card promotion above, you’ll end up with $25 for free!

You can find all the terms and conditions for this deal right here on Amazon.

The best Apple deals

Image source: Christian de Looper for BGR

There are tons of amazing deals out there right now that are so much better than the official Apple Store Cyber Monday sale. The best example is probably the just-released AirPods Pro with MagSafe for only $179! These new noise cancelling earbuds came out last month and they’re already $80 off at Amazon!

Other AirPods models are also discounted right now, including the first-ever discount on AirPods 3. And you can save a whopping $110 on AirPods Max.

AirPods Pro

AirPods 3

AirPods 2

AirPods Max

Even more Apple deals for Cyber Monday 2021

Image source: Christian de Looper for BGR

There are so many more great Apple Cyber Monday deals in 2021. Here are some of our favorites, including the Apple Watch SE for just $219 and the MacBook Air for $899.99!

Apple Watch

iPad Air

Best Apple Pencil deals of 2021



MacBook Air

These deals are all so much better than the Apple Store Cyber Monday 2021 sale that Apple announced!

