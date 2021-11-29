Amazon Cyber Monday gift card promo: Get $25 free, today only!

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Amazon is running several Amazon gift card promotions right now, and you can see them all right here. There are actually five different promotions running right now that get you free money from Amazon! But for the most part, they have one thing in common: only certain people are eligible. Now, however, there’s finally an Amazon Cyber Monday gift card promotion for 2021 that anyone can get.

In a nutshell, you can score $10 for free thanks to this great promotion! Then, we found a second promotion that gets you a $15 credit. Take advantage of both, and you’ll end up getting $25 for free!

Amazon Cyber Monday gift card promotion 2021

Image source: zobaair/Adobe

We’re going to keep this one short and sweet for a very important reason. There’s no question that this Amazon Cyber Monday gift card promotion for 2021 will sell out.

Here’s what you need to know.

Amazon is offering a special Cyber Monday gift card promotion for one day only. With this promo, you can get a $10 Amazon credit when you spend at least $40 on an Amazon Gift Card. That means you’re getting free money for Cyber Monday!

This deal applies to Amazon eGift Cards as well as physical Amazon Gift Cards. You can learn more right here on Amazon’s promo page.

If you ask us, you should definitely choose the eGift card and we’ll explain why down below.

FREE MONEY FOR CYBER MONDAY: Get a $10 Amazon credit when you buy a $40 Amazon Gift Card Price: Buy $40, Get $10 FREE Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

A simple trick to get free money from Amazon

Image source: Amazon

When it comes to deals like this Amazon Cyber Monday gift card promotion, there are two ways you can approach it.

First, you can always buy an Amazon Gift Card for someone else as a gift. Anyone would appreciate receiving a physical Amazon Gift Card, of course. And Amazon eGift Cards are so easy to send to anyone in your address book.

But there’s a trick that lets you get the $10 Amazon credit without spending any money at all.

Just choose an Amazon eGift Card and enter your own email address as the recipient. This is perfectly fine — it’s not against any rules. Then, you can load the $40 you spend right back onto your account. And within 1-2 days, you’ll see the extra $10 Amazon credit appear, too!

You can check all the fine print right here on Amazon’s promo page.

Of note, Amazon says the deal is supposed to be available through the end of the day on Cyber Monday, November 29. We’ve seen similar deals sell out long before they were supposed to expire though, so take advantage while you still can!

And if you miss out on this deal, you can find more Amazon gift card promotions in our earlier coverage.

BONUS: Get a $15 credit when you buy a $100 Apple Gift Card

We found a bonus deal that Apple fans are going to love!

Do you have an Apple fan in your life? Do you love Apple products yourself? In either case, there’s a limited-time Amazon Cyber Monday gift card offer that you need to take advantage of. Just spend $100 or more on an Apple Gift Card and use the coupon code APPLENOV at checkout. When you do, you’ll get a $15 bounceback credit!

If you send an Apple eGift Card to yourself and take advantage of the $10 Amazon Gift Card promotion above, you’ll end up with $25 for free!

You can find all the terms and conditions for this deal right here on Amazon.

