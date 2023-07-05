Click to Skip Ad
AirPods Pro are only $162 in a Renewed Premium sale no one knows about

Published Jul 5th, 2023 7:43AM EDT
Apple AirPods 3 on a table next to an iPhone 13 Pro
Image: Christian de Looper for BGR

As you can see in our guide on the best AirPods deals, every different AirPods model is on sale right now. Prices start at just $99 for entry-level AirPods; even the ultra-high-end AirPods Max are discounted. But today, there’s a special additional deal that just popped up on Amazon. It gets you AirPods Pro at the best price we’ve seen, thanks to Amazon’s special “Renewed Premium” program.

While they’re still in stock, you can pick up a pair of Renewed Premium AirPods Pro for just $162. They’ll look and function like brand-new headphones, and they’re backed by a full one-year warranty. The listing is somewhat hidden, so you’ll never find it yourself. Don’t worry though, because that’s why I’m here.

Apple released the 1st-generation AirPods in December 2016, which is about 6.5 years ago. It’s pretty impressive to think that with just a few different models in its lineup, Apple has already become the top headphones brand in the world during that short amount of time.

AirPods integrate so well with iPhones and iPads, so that’s obviously part of the reason why they’re so popular. They also sound good, which is even more important. And that’s especially true when you add in noise cancelling tech just like you get on Apple’s AirPods Pro.

Among our readers, AirPods Pro are even more popular than Apple’s cheaper AirPods. And that remains true even while AirPods are on sale for just $99. AirPods Pro have a much better form factor, plus they have silicon ear tips for sound isolation. Add in ANC and excellent battery life, and you’ve got a recipe for success.

The only problem, however, is that AirPods Pro are priced above some people’s budgets. The current-generation AirPods Pro 2 retail for $249, though you can pick up a new pair right now for $199. Or, you can get 1st-generation AirPods Pro brand new for $229.

But the best deal is on Renewed Premium AirPods Pro, which are on sale right now for only $162.

According to Amazon, “Renewed Premium” devices are guaranteed to provide a “like-new experience.” That means they’re going to look like they just came out of the box brand new. They’ll also have at least 90% of their original battery capacity, which is obviously a huge bonus.

Lastly, Renewed Premium AirPods Pro are backed by a full one-year satisfaction guarantee from Amazon. Regular renewed products only have a 90-day guarantee, so this is a huge bonus.

Anyone in the market for AirPods Pro should definitely consider taking advantage of this offer. You’ll save $87 compared to buying the latest AirPods Pro directly from Apple, which is a 35% discount.

Maren Estrada Deals Editor

Maren Estrada has been the Editor of BGR Deals since it launched in 2013. She has more than 20 years of experience testing more than 1,500 products, and reviewing a wide range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, smart home products, computers, and home appliances.

Previously, she was a leading consultant specializing in copywriting, product development, and new product launches.

