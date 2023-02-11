Click to Skip Ad
10 deals you can’t miss on Saturday: $199 AirPods Pro 2, $4 smart plugs, $50 air fryer, more

Maren Estrada
By
Published Feb 11th, 2023 7:58AM EST
BGR Deals Of The Day 2023 Saturday
Image: Maren Estrada for BGR

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Top tech deals on Saturday include some very impressive sales ahead of Valentine’s Day 2023. First, don’t miss Apple’s AirPods Pro on sale at the lowest price ever. You’ll also find best-selling KMC smart plugs with Alexa and Google for just $4.49 each. Plus, a super popular GoWISE USA air fryer is half off at just $49.69.

Also, there’s a bonus deal you should definitely take advantage of. BGR Deals readers get an extra $50 bonus credit when they preorder a Galaxy S23 from Samsung. That means you’ll save up to $150 while everyone else only saves up to $100.

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Wireless E…
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Wireless E… $199.99 (save $50) See Pricing
KMC Smart Plug Mini 4-Pack, Wi-Fi Outlets for…
KMC Smart Plug Mini 4-Pack, Wi-Fi Outlets for… Only $4.49 each See Pricing
GoWISE USA 7-Quart Air Fryer & Dehydrator - w…
GoWISE USA 7-Quart Air Fryer & Dehydrator - w… $49.69 (save 50%) See Pricing
Govee Smart Light Bulbs, Dimmable LED Bulbs W…
Govee Smart Light Bulbs, Dimmable LED Bulbs W… Only $5.77 each See Pricing

Now, let’s check out all of today’s best sales down below.

Today’s top tech deals

Below, you’ll find a bit more info about each of our favorite tech deals.

