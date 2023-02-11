10 deals you can’t miss on Saturday: $199 AirPods Pro 2, $4 smart plugs, $50 air fryer, more

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Top tech deals on Saturday include some very impressive sales ahead of Valentine’s Day 2023. First, don’t miss Apple’s AirPods Pro on sale at the lowest price ever. You’ll also find best-selling KMC smart plugs with Alexa and Google for just $4.49 each. Plus, a super popular GoWISE USA air fryer is half off at just $49.69.

Also, there’s a bonus deal you should definitely take advantage of. BGR Deals readers get an extra $50 bonus credit when they preorder a Galaxy S23 from Samsung. That means you’ll save up to $150 while everyone else only saves up to $100.

Now, let’s check out all of today’s best sales down below.

Today’s top tech deals

Below, you’ll find a bit more info about each of our favorite tech deals.

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds, Up to 2X More Active Noise Cancelling, Ada… $249.00 $199.00 Save up to 20% Available on Amazon

KMC Smart Plug Mini 4-Pack, Wi-Fi Outlets for Smart Home, Remote Control Lights and Devices fro… $29.99 $17.99 ($4.49 each) Save up to 33% Available on Amazon

Echo Dot (3rd Gen, 2018 release) - Smart speaker with Alexa - Charcoal $39.99 $24.99 Save up to 38% Available on Amazon

GoWISE USA 7-Quart Air Fryer & Dehydrator - with Ergonomic Touchscreen Display with Stackable D… $99.79 $49.69 Save up to 50% Available on Amazon

HP Chromebook 11.6 - Intel Celeron 1.1 GHz, 4GB RMA, 16GB Storage, Chrome OS - 3NU57UT#ABA (Ren… $72.00 $70 (reg. $250) Save up to 12% Available on Amazon

Lenovo 2022 Newest Ideapad 3 Laptop, 15.6" HD Touchscreen, 11th Gen Intel Core i3-1115G4 Proces… $959.00 $371.45 Save up to 61% Available on Amazon

Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones - Apple W1 Headphone Chip, Class 1 Bluetooth, 40 Hours o… $199.95 $99.99 Save up to 50% Available on Amazon

Fire TV Stick 4K, brilliant 4K streaming quality, TV and smart home controls, free and live TV $49.99 $24.99 with code UP4K23 Save up to 40% Available on Amazon

Ring Video Doorbell 4 – improved 4-second color video previews plus easy installation, and enha… $219.99 $169.99 Save up to 23% Available on Amazon