Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...

10 deals you can’t miss on Saturday: $139 AirPods Pro, $3.99 smart plugs, Ring Doorbells, more

HomeDealsNews
Maren Estrada
October 22nd, 2022 at 7:58 AM
By
BGR Deals of the Day Sunday

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Amazon’s big Prime sales even ended almost two weeks ago. But somehow, there are so many amazing Prime Early Access Sale deals that Amazon forgot to end! Be sure to check out our guide on all those great deals. And on top of that, there are some newer sales you definitely need to see this weekend.

In this roundup, we’ll show you our 10 favorite deals online right now. Plus, we’ll showcase some bonus deals in addition to our top 10.

🎅🎄 Don’t miss BGR’s Christmas 2022 gift guide with 100+ gift ideas! 🎄🎅

Featured deals in this roundup:

Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows for Slee… $18.56 Each Smart Plug ESICOO - Alexa, Echo & Google Home… $3.99 Each Echo Show 8 (1st Gen) Charcoal and 6 months o… Save $109 Ring Video Doorbell Pro – Upgraded, with ad… 18% Off
Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Highlights in today’s roundup include Geek Squad Certified Refurbished AirPods Pro for only $139.99 at Best Buy, insanely popular Beckham Hotel Collection bed pillows with 142,000 5-star reviews for $18.56 each, best-selling Esicoo smart plugs on sale for $3.99 apiece, deep discounts on Ring Video Doorbells, and more.

Check out all 10 of today’s best deals down below. Plus, you’ll find some awesome bonus deals along with them!

Today’s best deals

There’s one more group of deals that you should definitely check out today. You can find several offers right now that get you FREE MONEY from Amazon! Read through our roundup of Amazon gift card deals to see how you can get in on the action.

Scroll through all 10 of our top daily deals down below.

Fire TV Stick 4K, brilliant 4K streaming quality, TV and smart home controls, free and live TV List Price:$49.99 Price:$24.99 You Save:$25.00 (50%) Buy NowCoupon Code: UP4KFTV Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows for Sleeping - Queen Size, Set of 2 - Soft Allergy Friendl… List Price:$46.46 Price:$37.17 You Save:$9.29 (20%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Geek Squad Certified Refurbished AirPods Pro from Best Buy Price:Was $249, Now $139 Buy Now Available from a partner
BGR may receive a commission Echo Show 8 (1st Gen) Charcoal and 6 months of Amazon Music Unlimited FREE w/ auto-renew List Price:$163.93 Price:$54.99 You Save:$108.94 (66%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Smart Plug ESICOO - Alexa, Echo & Google Home - Only WiFi 2.4G (4-Pack) List Price:$19.97 Price:$15.97 You Save:$4.00 (20%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission ASUS Chromebook C203XA Rugged & Spill Resistant Laptop, 11.6" HD, 180 Degree, MediaTek Quad-Cor… List Price:$249.99 Price:$119.99 You Save:$130.00 (52%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Echo Show 8 (1st Gen) Charcoal and 6 months of Amazon Music Unlimited FREE w/ auto-renew List Price:$163.93 Price:$54.99 You Save:$108.94 (66%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Ring Video Doorbell Pro – Upgraded, with added security features and a sleek design (existing d… List Price:$169.99 Price:$139.99 You Save:$30.00 (18%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission 2020 Apple MacBook Air Laptop: Apple M1 Chip, 13” Retina Display, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD Storage, B… List Price:$999.00 Price:$799.00 You Save:$200.00 (20%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission OTOTO Red the Crab Silicone Utensil Rest - Silicone Spoon Rest for Stove Top - BPA-Free, Heat-R… List Price:$22.95 Price:$14.95 You Save:$8.00 (35%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Go here to see this month’s best deals online!

Our deals and product reviews are picked by BGR's expert editors and team.

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.

This article talks about:

Maren Estrada

Maren Estrada is a deals expert with more than 15 years of product reviews and deals coverage experience. Having been the Editor for BGR Deals since it first launched in 2013, she has helped our audience save millions of dollars over the years on tens of thousands of popular products. She is the authority on daily deals coverage. In addition to BGR, her work has also appeared on Yahoo!, MSN, and more.

More Deals

Latest News