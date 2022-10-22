10 deals you can’t miss on Saturday: $139 AirPods Pro, $3.99 smart plugs, Ring Doorbells, more

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Amazon’s big Prime sales even ended almost two weeks ago. But somehow, there are so many amazing Prime Early Access Sale deals that Amazon forgot to end! Be sure to check out our guide on all those great deals. And on top of that, there are some newer sales you definitely need to see this weekend.

In this roundup, we’ll show you our 10 favorite deals online right now. Plus, we’ll showcase some bonus deals in addition to our top 10.

🎅🎄 Don’t miss BGR’s Christmas 2022 gift guide with 100+ gift ideas! 🎄🎅

Featured deals in this roundup:

Highlights in today’s roundup include Geek Squad Certified Refurbished AirPods Pro for only $139.99 at Best Buy, insanely popular Beckham Hotel Collection bed pillows with 142,000 5-star reviews for $18.56 each, best-selling Esicoo smart plugs on sale for $3.99 apiece, deep discounts on Ring Video Doorbells, and more.

Check out all 10 of today’s best deals down below. Plus, you’ll find some awesome bonus deals along with them!

Today’s best deals

There’s one more group of deals that you should definitely check out today. You can find several offers right now that get you FREE MONEY from Amazon! Read through our roundup of Amazon gift card deals to see how you can get in on the action.

Scroll through all 10 of our top daily deals down below.

Fire TV Stick 4K, brilliant 4K streaming quality, TV and smart home controls, free and live TV List Price: $49.99 Price: $24.99 You Save: $25.00 (50%) Buy Now Coupon Code: UP4KFTV Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows for Sleeping - Queen Size, Set of 2 - Soft Allergy Friendl… List Price: $46.46 Price: $37.17 You Save: $9.29 (20%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Geek Squad Certified Refurbished AirPods Pro from Best Buy Price: Was $249, Now $139 Buy Now Available from a partner

BGR may receive a commission

Echo Show 8 (1st Gen) Charcoal and 6 months of Amazon Music Unlimited FREE w/ auto-renew List Price: $163.93 Price: $54.99 You Save: $108.94 (66%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Smart Plug ESICOO - Alexa, Echo & Google Home - Only WiFi 2.4G (4-Pack) List Price: $19.97 Price: $15.97 You Save: $4.00 (20%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

ASUS Chromebook C203XA Rugged & Spill Resistant Laptop, 11.6" HD, 180 Degree, MediaTek Quad-Cor… List Price: $249.99 Price: $119.99 You Save: $130.00 (52%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Ring Video Doorbell Pro – Upgraded, with added security features and a sleek design (existing d… List Price: $169.99 Price: $139.99 You Save: $30.00 (18%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

2020 Apple MacBook Air Laptop: Apple M1 Chip, 13” Retina Display, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD Storage, B… List Price: $999.00 Price: $799.00 You Save: $200.00 (20%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

OTOTO Red the Crab Silicone Utensil Rest - Silicone Spoon Rest for Stove Top - BPA-Free, Heat-R… List Price: $22.95 Price: $14.95 You Save: $8.00 (35%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

