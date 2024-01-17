watchOS 10.3 RC now available with new Black Unity watch face

After releasing watchOS 10.2 last month, Apple is seeding the RC of watchOS 10.3. At the moment, it’s unclear what’s new with this operating system update, as Apple has already rolled out every delayed watchOS 10 feature expected.

Over the past few months, Apple added several new features to Apple Watch users, such as:

Double tap gestures: Users can easily control the Apple Watch Series 9 using just one hand and without touching the display by tapping the index finger and thumb of their watch hand together twice to quickly and conveniently perform many of the most common actions on the Watch.

NameDrop from iPhone to Apple Watch: NameDrop is a new feature that lets you easily share your contact information from one iPhone to another by approaching them.

On-device queries: Users can ask Siri to read and long on-device Health requests.

Apple Fitness+ Audio Focus: Prioritize the volume of either the music or trainers' voices in most Fitness+ workouts

HomePod feature: Users can automatically view Now Playing when in the proximity of HomePod (2nd generation) or HomePod mini playing media from Music or Podcasts.

HomePod feature: Media suggestions will appear at the top of the Smart Stack if nothing is playing on a nearby HomePod

It’s possible that Apple might be planning to support the Apple Music Collaborative Playlists view with watchOS 10.3 RC. In addition, the company revealed that watchOS 10.3 will add a new Black Unity watch face to celebrate Black resilience. Apple already stated it will be available next week, so if it doesn’t appear on your Apple Watch after you update to the Release Candidate version, it probably means Apple needs to enable it through its server.

Once we learn more about watchOS 10.3 RC, we’ll make sure to update the story. Apple is also rolling out the Release Candidate versions of iOS 17.3, iPadOS 17.3, macOS 14.3, and tvOS 17.3.