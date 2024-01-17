Click to Skip Ad
Apple unveils Apple Watch Black Unity Sport Band and wallpapers that launch next week

Published Jan 17th, 2024 9:19AM EST
Apple Watch Black Unity band
Image: Apple Inc.

Today, Apple announced a new Black Unity Collection with a new Apple Watch band and wallpapers to celebrate black resilience. The company says this collection is inspired by “the resilience and beauty of the Black community,” with Blooming flowers and vibrant colors representing Pan-Africanism, and symbolizing generations working together to address injustice and dismantling systemic barriers.

The Apple Watch Black Unity Sport Band features an arrangement of flowers molded abstractly across the band utilizing red, green, and yellow colors. Inspired by the rich cultural diversity of Black communities around the world, Apple used a layering process for the flowers to create tiny variations in each band’s design, ensuring no two bands are exactly alike. The band’s pin is coated with a durable diamond-like carbon finish that features an etching of the words “Truth, Power, Solidarity” alongside one of four symbolic flower emblems, the company states.

The Unity Bloom Apple Watch face showcases a beautiful floral design that “signifies a lasting commitment to the pursuit of a more equitable world.” Users can choose between a full-bloom or single-bloom arrangement, and when they raise their wrists, the flowers begin to bloom and fill with vibrant hues.

iPhone and iPad users can also show their support with the new Unity Bloom wallpaper for their Lock Screen, which presents an outline of flowers that fill with color when the display is active.

Image source: Apple Inc.

Apple says the new Black Unity Sport Band can be purchased at the online store starting today, although it will only become available in Apple Store locations beginning January 23 for $49.

The Unity Bloom watch face will be available next week and requires Apple Watch Series 4 or later running watchOS 10.3. The new Unity Bloom iPhone and iPad wallpaper for the Lock Screen will also be available next week and requires iPhone Xs or later running iOS 17.3 and iPad (6th generation and later), iPad mini (5th generation and later), iPad Air (3rd generation and later), 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2nd generation and later), 10.5-inch iPad Pro, and 11-inch iPad Pro (1st generation and later) running iPadOS 17.3.

José Adorno

José is a Tech News Reporter at BGR. He has previously covered Apple and iPhone news for 9to5Mac, and was a producer and web editor for Latin America broadcaster TV Globo. He is based out of Brazil.

