Made by Google live stream: How to watch the Pixel 9 event

Two months and a few dozen leaks after Google announced its summer event, Made by Google ’24 is finally here. Google’s hardware reveal event begins on Tuesday, August 13, at 10:00 a.m. PT / 1:00 p.m. ET. During this event, the company plans to tell us more about its latest advances in AI, the Pixel 9 smartphone lineup, and more. You can watch along live below.

How to watch Made by Google ’24

The keynote address begins at 10:00 a.m. PT / 1:00 p.m. ET on August 13, and you can stream it live with the embedded video above. You could also head to this page on Google’s website to watch along, and there will be a recording available once the stream ends.

What to expect at the event

Google shared a first look at the Pixel 9 Pro. Image source: Google

As is often the case with Google’s events, many of the big surprises have been spoiled. Google says on its website that Made by Google 2024 will showcase “the latest exciting updates across Android, Gemini, and the Pixel portfolio of devices.”

Based on a string of leaks, we believe that the 2024 Pixel lineup will consist of four devices: the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

By folding (see what I did there) the new foldable Pixel in with all the traditional models, Google appears to be casting as wide a net as possible with its latest smartphone generation. And while the designs of the non-foldable models look similar to those of the Pixel 8, Google has tweaked the look of the eye-catching camera bar by rounding off the edges.

We also expect all four phones to feature a new Tensor G4 chip, but rumors suggest it won’t be a significant upgrade over last year’s G3 processor. That minor improvement sadly won’t keep prices down, though, as a price hike is expected.

Other than phones, rumors suggest the Pixel Watch 3 and second-gen Pixel Buds Pro will make their debuts at Made by Google this year. Google will also spend some time discussing its latest innovations surrounding Gemini and show off Android 15 for the first time.