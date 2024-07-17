This is Google’s Pixel 9 Pro Fold

Google will unveil four Pixel phones on August 13th, marking a big change from previous Pixel launches. That is, the event is happening two months earlier than it typically does… and we’re getting twice the number of phones we expected.

The Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro will be the same size, though the former will be the more affordable version. The Pixel 9 Pro XL will be the larger version of the Pro. Then there’s the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, a foldable device we expected Google to launch in May at I/O 2024 as the Pro Fold 2.

We have seen plenty of leaks covering all of Google’s upcoming new Pixel phones. We have a good idea of what’s to come at the Made by Google event. However, most leaks focused on the non-foldable models. The Pixel 9 Pro Fold is the more mysterious one, but we saw photos showing the back of the phone in February.

If you were wondering what the next-gen foldable will look like and whether you should wait for it instead of buying the Galaxy Z Fold 6, we have a massive leak for you. It’s all thanks to images a regulator posted ahead of the phone’s release, which gives us a real-life look at the Pixel 9 Pro Fold design from all angles.

The NCC agency is Taiwan’s version of the FCC. It recently uploaded images of all the Pixel 9 phones, not just the Pro Fold model. Android Authority scooped all of that up, sharing plenty of Pixel 9 pictures from the NCC. We get to look at all phones from every angle, with the NCC also featuring photos of the phones’ internals.

The Pixel 9 Pro Fold is the most interesting of the four, given that we haven’t seen many leaks featuring its design.

Pixel 9 Pro Fold: External display and rear camera module. Image source: NCC via Android Authority

Google is dropping the camera bar design it used on previous Pixel phones and the original Pixel Fold in favor of a camera module that looks similar to most other phones. The module is placed in the top-left corner, with the cameras arranged in two rows.

The front of the Pixel 9 Pro Fold is more interesting since Google made a few big changes to the foldable display design. The large bezels of the first-gen Fold are gone, which was a big issue with some users. Also, the selfie camera now pierces the display, just like the front-facing camera of the external screen. The internal selfie cam is moved to the corner instead of the middle of the right panel.

Pixel 9 Pro Fold: Foldable display and hole-punch selfie camera. Image source: NCC via Android Authority

The Pixel 9 Pro Fold will inherit some design lines from its predecessor. It’ll feature rounded corners that will impact the symmetry of the external display.

The images also show that the Pixel 9 Pro Fold will continue to show a crease, just like all foldables. Finally, the “Pixel Fold 2” seems to be unfolding at a full 180 degrees. This was also a problem with the first-gen model, which fell a few degrees short of that.

Pixel 9 Pro Fold: The crease is still visible. Image source: NCC via Android Authority

The NCC documentation also revealed details about the batteries of the four Pixel 9 phones, suggesting some minor upgrades are in order.

For example, the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro will have slightly larger batteries than the Pixel 8. The Pixel 9 Pro XL’s battery will almost match the Pixel 8 Pro. As for the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, it will have a 4,560 mAh battery, slightly smaller than the 4,727 mAh battery of its predecessor.

Charging speeds for most Pixel 9 models might be in line with those of the previous generation. The documentation offers practical charging speeds of around 20W for the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, which Google could advertise as 23W.

Pixel 9 Pro Fold folded: External display (left) and rear panel (right). Image source: NCC via Android Authority

The Pixel 9 Pro XL might get a significant speed bump, going up to 35W from 30W for the Pixel 8 Pro. Google will also sell a new 45W wired charger that also appeared in NCC photos. You can see plenty of images for all four products at this link.