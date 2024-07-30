Pixel Watch 3 leak reveals new 45mm size and brighter display

The number of surprises left for the upcoming Made by Google event next month continues to dwindle. Hours after we got an early look at the next-gen Nest Learning Thermostat, a new leak has revealed just about everything there is to know about the Pixel Watch 3. Android Headlines shared several pages of promotional material for the wearable device on Tuesday, showing off its new design, its specifications, and upgrades over the previous model.

First and foremost, Google is adding a second model to the lineup. This year, the Pixel Watch 3 will be available in 41mm and 45mm. Other than the size, the two models appear to be identical, based on a leaked chart comparing the Pixel Watch 3 and Pixel Watch 2.

Comparing the Pixel Watch 3 to the Pixel Watch 2. Image source: @OnLeaks/Android Headlines

One of the most notable upgrades on the Pixel Watch 3 is the Actua display, which can also be found on the Pixel 8. Google claims that the peak brightness on the Pixel Watch 3 is 2,000 nits, which is double the peak brightness of the Pixel Watch 2 display.

The Pixel Watch 3 has the same 24-hour battery life as its the Pixel Watch 2 with the always-on display enabled, but a new Battery Saver mode can extend the battery life to 36 hours. The new 41mm model can also charge 20% faster than its predecessor.

Google also showcased some interesting new features in its promo material. For instance, you can use your Pixel Watch 3 to control your Pixel Camera, check in on the live feed of your Nest Cam or Nest Doorbell, and access Google Maps offline.

Athletes are getting some new functionality, such as the ability to build custom runs and access saved workouts. The Pixel Watch 3 also features audio and haptic cues to let you know when to start sprinting, slow down, or keep up the pace. There are cardio load and readiness meters as well to let you know if you’re overdoing it.

Fitbit morning brief on Pixel Watch 3. Image source: @OnLeaks/Android Headlines

Finally, a new Fitbit morning brief that delivers a summary of your health and fitness metrics to help you plan your day. It’s unclear if or when these features will come to previous Pixel Watch models, but Google has been known to allow new features to trickle down over time.

We expect to see the Pixel Watch 3 at the Made by Google event on August 13, where the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro Fold should also make their debuts.