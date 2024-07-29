Google’s 4th-gen Nest Learning Thermostat leaks ahead of Pixel 9 event

Google will hold its Made by Google press event in a couple of weeks. With four Pixel 9 models in the pipeline, the new phones should be the main focus of the event. But now that a massive leak detailing the 4th-generation Nest Learning Thermostat has made its way online, it looks like Google will unveil other new devices at the show as well.

The Nest Learning Thermostat (4th gen) has leaked in full, similar to what we have already seen for the Pixel 9 phones. Google’s product pages for the unreleased smart home device were leaked in full. They reveal everything about the new gadget, from the design updates to the specs and features.

We also now know the price of the Nest Learning Thermostat (4th gen) but not a release date. Presumably, the new thermostat will be available soon enough, assuming Google unveils it during the mid-August press event.

The Nest Learning Thermostat (4th gen) will cost $279, which isn’t cheap. However, the new Nest thermostat will come bundled with a new Nest Temperature Sensor that will retail for $39 when purchased alone.

As you can see in the tweets in this post, the new Nest Learning Thermostat (4th gen) will feature a new borderless display. The bezel of the previous versions is going away to make room for more display real estate.

The documentation indicates that you’ll be able to use that display to show all sorts of information. That’s probably the Dynamic Farsight feature that will let you see specific details. According to the docs, you can choose between time, temperature, or weather.

For most Nest thermostat users, the Nest thermostat’s ability to help them manage the temperature of their homes while saving them money is probably more important.

The documents indicate that the Nest Learning Thermostat (4th gen) will do that in novel ways. They mention the Adaptive Eco feature, which lets it determine an eco-friendly temperature for their homes when they’re away. The temperature will be set according to their needs when they return.

The Smart Schedule feature lets the Nest thermostat learn what you like for various regions of the home. The feature will be available directly in the Google Home app, where you can adjust temperatures and schedules. Google also says the new Nest thermostat will suggest small tweaks to help you save money.

The energy-saving features include a rather mysterious “natural heating and cooling” feature, but it’s unclear how that works. We’ll have to wait for Google to explain what it meant by that.

Google’s leaked documents also say you’ll need about 40 minutes to install the new Nest thermostat. They show all the components that ship with the new Nest Learning Thermostat (4th gen), which comes with a base, trim and steel plates, and a Nest Temperature Sensor (2nd gen).

I’m assuming the new Nest thermostat will also feature improvements to under-the-hood specs, but the leaked documentation does not mention them.

Given the nature of this leak, I think Google is ready to unveil the Nest Learning Thermostat (4th gen). We’ll probably see Google detail the new Nest device during the August 13th event. And I can’t help but wonder how many times AI will come up during this particular segment.