The latest Pixel 9 leak spoils all of Google’s big surprises

Google’s August 13th Pixel 9 event can’t come soon enough. That’s because the Pixel 9 phones have appeared in so many leaks that we already know everything there is to know about them. We saw the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold in so many leaks that Google decided to tease them a few days ago.

It wasn’t just the specifications, designs, and color options of the unannounced phones that leaked. The exclusive Gemini AI features for the Pixel 9 have also leaked. Finally, we also got details on a great Pixel 9 Gemini Advanced preorder deal.

Could any of these Pixel 9 leaks be inaccurate? Yes, that’s always a possibility. But it’s rarely the case for Google. Remember that we already got a hands-on preview of the Pixel 9, even though the phone isn’t technically available for purchase.

But if you want more proof, the final boss of Pixel 9 leaks has now made its way online. Google’s own marketing materials have leaked, revealing nearly everything about the four phones. The only thing we don’t know for sure is how much they’ll cost.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

Those prices are obviously going to be important, as I’m sure Pixel fans will want to get their preorders in as soon as possible. The newest leak makes that clear, indicating Google is about to release a powerful new generation of flagship phones.

Well-known leaker OnLeaks partnered with 91mobiles to share some of Google’s marketing materials for the Pixel 9 phones.

The documentation includes press renders that highlight the main design changes for the Pixel 9 and their colors. The Pixel 9 phones will feature curved corners, flat glossy edges, and a brand new camera bar on the back that introduces a new design for the camera module. As for the colors, we’re looking at Obsidian, Porcelain, Rose, and Hazel.

When it comes to specs, all Pixel 9 phones will feature Google’s new G4 chip paired with 12GB of RAM or 16GB of RAM. The memory upgrade is likely related to the Gemini features coming to the phones. All the Pro models will get the 16GB option.

That “game-changing” G4 chip should also offer 24 hours of battery life, though it’s unclear whether the claim applies to all four phones.

The smallest Pixel 9 screen option is 6.3 inches. That applies to the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, and the Pixel 9 Pro Fold’s cover screen. The Pixel 9 Pro XL has a 6.8-inch display, while the foldable display inside the Fold measures 8 inches.

What’s unusual about the Pixel 9 generation is the camera hardware. It’s not going to be a uniform experience:

Pixel 9: 10.5-megapixel selfie camera, 50-megapixel wide, 48-megapixel ultrawide

Pixel 9 Pro/XL: 42-megapixel selfie camera, 50-megapixel wide, 48-megapixel ultrawide, 48-megapixel telephoto

Pixel 9 Pro Fold: 10-megapixel selfie camera, 48-megapixel wide, 10.5-megapixel ultrawide, 10.8-megapixel telephoto

Google I/O 2024: The Gemini Assistant will be aware of what you’re doing on your Android phone and provide help if prompted.

On the software side, Google’s marketing materials mention three of the Google AI features coming to the Pixel 9 phones. Circle to Search is not a surprise. It’s the new Google Search feature that Google introduced in early January. It’ll be available on more phones down the road.

Then there’s the Gemini Assistant multimodal experience that we saw Google demo at I/O 2024. I expect this Gemini functionality to be initially limited to the Pixel 9 phones.

Finally, the documentation reveals the Pixel Screenshots AI feature, which leaked several days ago. It’s similar to the controversial Recall feature that Microsoft wanted to build into Windows 11 but had to remove. Google’s version will be much different, but it’s still meant to help you find things on your phone with the assistance of AI.

The marketing materials also say the Pixel 9 phones will receive seven years of security updates and Pixel Drops. But it doesn’t quite say seven years of Android update, and that’s not necessarily bad.

Finally, the marketing materials reveal that Pixel 9, 9 Pro, and 9 Pro Fold will come with 12 months of free Google One AI Premium access, which gives you access to Gemini Advanced, Google’s most powerful AI model. The promo will extend beyond the preorder period and will be available through late October 2025.