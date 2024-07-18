Google shows off the Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro Fold a month early

We’re still about a month away from the next Made by Google hardware event, but Google has jumped the gun today and shown off two new devices early. On Thursday, Google released two videos on YouTube revealing the Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro Fold — neither of which had been formally announced by the company before today.

First up is the Pixel 9 Pro, which is Google’s non-folding flagship phone of 2024. Both it and its folding cousin have leaked extensively in recent weeks, so there wasn’t much left to spoil. With that said, it’s our best look at the new camera module so far:

Hours later, Google published a second video showing us the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, which features a stacked rear camera array instead of a long camera strip:

Between this video and all of the latest leaks, it’s clear that the Pixel 9 Pro Fold is going to be a significant upgrade over the original Pixel Fold. Notably, the 2024 model can open 180 degrees and lie flat on a surface, which the Pixel Fold couldn’t quite accomplish. The bezel of the inside screen appears to have been reduced as well, but it’s hard to tell.

Believe it or not, this is only half of Google’s smartphone lineup for this year. Leaked regulatory filings revealed that Google plans to release the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold later this summer. We also expect to see the Pixel Watch 3 soon.

You can tune in live for the full reveals at Made by Google on August 13 at 10:00 a.m. PT / 1:00 p.m. ET. A new page for the Pixel 9 lineup is also live on Google’s website as of today.