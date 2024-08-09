Pixel 9: All the freebies that will come with Google’s new phones

On August 13, Google is planning to officially reveal the Pixel 9, Pixel Watch 3, and more at the Made by Google event. Of course, as usual, there isn’t much left to reveal, as Google’s product lineup has leaked extensively in recent weeks. Those leaks have continued this week, with one of the latest spoiling all the freebies Pixel 9 early adopters will receive.

You might remember reading that Pixel 9 buyers will get a year of the Google One AI Premium plan, which includes access to Gemini Advanced. As it turns out, that’s just the tip of the iceberg for anyone who decides to pick up the new Pixel this fall.

Android Headlines obtained more marketing material for the Pixel 9 this week, including a page detailing all of the rewards that customers will receive.

Free rewards with the Google Pixel 9 lineup. Image source: Google

According to the leaks, if you purchase a Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, or Pixel 9 Pro Fold before October 31, 2025, you will receive one free year of the Google One AI Premium plan. If you buy the phone before December 31, 2025, you’ll also receive six months of Fitbit Premium and three months of YouTube Premium.

Beyond the free subscriptions, Google is also offering customers a storage upgrade and a trade-in bonus of £200 in Europe. It’s unclear if that part of the promotion will also be offered in the US, but we won’t have to wait much longer to find out.

The Made by Google event will stream live at 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET on August 13.